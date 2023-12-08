A TikTok video by @lilliewakamphemba shows a woman bravely jumping across a narrow river

In the footage, the young woman lands hard on the other side and loses her wig in the process

The hilarious footage has left netizens in stitches, with many speculating where she was headed in such a hurry

A woman had netizens amused by her epic river jump. Image: @lilliewakamphemba

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman had social media users laughing out loud after she posted a video of herself jumping across a river.

Woman hilariously loses her wig

A TikTok video shared by @lilliewakamphemba shows the woman bravely jumping over a narrow river and landing hard on the other side. She falls to the ground and loses her wig as it also slides off her head.

Watch the funny footage below:

The woman's bold jump and subsequent landing, coupled with the unexpected loss of her wig, created a surprising and comical moment. The unexpectedness of it all caught viewers off guard and made the situation inherently funny.

Mzansi reacts to woman's bold river jump

Many netizens couldn't help but laugh at the woman's bold stunt and how her wig betrayed. Others wondered and speculated where she was headed that would make her go to such extreme lengths.

Sabalaza17said:

"You're going to see your man ."

MandyShozi wrote:

"Life yasedongeni eMatiwane girl‍♀️."

Slistaan commented:

Shuthi mina ngingalala ngaphesheya coz I won’t be able to jump ."

Mr Samela commented:

"ANC kumele ifake bridge la R3billion."

wpsotobe2 commented:

"Bakithi nizophuka MaNtuli ."

Bhekumuzi Gumede replied:

"Why ungengenanga kuwona kodwa ."

