A TikTok video of a nanny dancing with a baby strapped to her back stirred mixed reactions from netizens

The woman unleashed energetic dance moves at the party while the moves loud music was blasting

Mzansi people had passionate reactions about the scene and expressed their thoughts in the comments section

A vibey nanny trended for her dance moves with a baby strapped on her back: Image: @kgotsofalangmoshe

Source: TikTok

A nanny's TikTok video showing her dancing at a house party with the baby on her back grabbed Mzansi's attention.

Father dedicates message to daughter

The dad shared the clip on his accounts @kgotsofalangmoshe and hinted the big bash was the little girl's birthday. He expressed his wish for the tiny tot in the caption.

"The way my daughter was looking at me while taking this video. If she knew how to utter words she could have asked me to rescue her from the nanny’s back. Her first-year celebration. Ohole sweetheart papa wa ho rata. ❤️❣️"

House video circulates on TikTok

The unusual video was posted on 5 December and has gained traction with over 149,000 views and 4,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi lights up the comments section

People posted colourful commentary about the lit party and the baby's reaction to the commotion.

@FAKISANDLA said:

"Imbokodo madoda. Akukhuzwana."

@NoziPrim mentioned:

"What a good mother omunye ubezomshiya endlini."

@cynthia.dube73 posted:

"This Christmas sihamba nengane zethu e groove."

@osly stated:

"It's better than to leave the baby alone at home."

@nenianna87 noted:

"Shem the poor baby at the back."

@MorongweMatee added:

"Me too next year around this time.I will be joining the queue dancing le yena on my back."

LeratoMokoena commented:

"Nanny to keep she knows her job."

@user4144773851113 said:

"You got the best nanny."

@Nkwali 123 said:

"Kodwa Jehova."

SA man goes to groove with newborn baby

In another article, Briefy News reported that a TikTok user recently shared a short video that took the internet by storm.

In the video, captured at a music concert, a father was seen dancing happily while carrying his baby. What caught viewers' attention the most was when the man paused his dance and gently shook the baby, seemingly to check if it was still breathing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News