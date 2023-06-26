One TikTok user caught an unknown creature on camera while it was trapped in his bedroom

The creature did not fight or struggle to escape as it was being put away, suggesting that it wasn't a tokoloshe to other users

A debate sparked as confused users tried their best to figure out what this 'thing' could be, remains a mystery

A TikTok video of a very strange-looking creature is making users scratch their brains at what the weird and 'disgusting' thing could be.

A group of men have captured an unknown creature in their home that they believe could be a tokoloshe or witchcraft. Images: @WonderofMusic

Source: TikTok

Could it be a creature from another realm?

The video posted by @WonderofMusic is titled "tokoloshe/silwane" and shows a creature which looks like a giant spider but does not have a face, which had some users feeling squirmish.

People in the background are heard praying in tongues while the other directs one man on how to capture the creature he calls a tokoloshe.

TikTokkers debate on the nature of the captured "tokoloshe"

Tokoloshes remain an urban legend, but for some, it's a reality that haunts them every day.

Take the student of Rocklands Intermediate Farm School in Gqeberha for example, they spend most of their school time fighting a tokoloshe which terrorises the school hallways reports HeraldLIVE.

This is what the debate looked like:

@BIG OT was convinced:

"These guys know everything about that thing because they weren't going to handle it like that if they didn't. As I dig deep into my investigations..."

@user9191733527333 creeped out:

"What is that? It looks like spider moss, it's creepy!"

@Naomi asked:

"What's that?"

@Mrgrfico looks clued up:

"Owa Mara also the location counts if you are near wildlife, make sure you are closed up."

@Bongani Khumalo said:

"True, I once saw this but it disappeared in front of my eyes!"

@Xibihani was shocked:

"Then you have the courage to handle it like that!"

@keketsosonnymlubu said:

"It's a tortoise with seaweed stuck to it. Animal cruelty."

@jennica ramraj has the answers:

Hair piece with something under"

@Nathichavalala joked:

"Don't burn it please my grandmother says that she is feeling hot "

What do you think the creature is? Check out the video below:

Tokoloshe is seen in action on TV

In another Briefly News report about monsters, SABC 2's telenovela Muvhango shared funny behind-the-scenes pictures of the two tokoloshes they used for a storyline.

The two actors were designed to realistically that when they attacked Thifheli in the drama, Mzansi believed that the zombies were the real deal.

Viewers flooded the soapie's comment section praising the make-up team for doing a great job.

Source: Briefly News