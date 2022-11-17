Muvhango has taken to social media to share hilarious behind the scenes pics of two tokoloshes that attacked Thifheli while she was asleep

After the two scary zombies roughed Thifheli up at night, she couldn't even recognise her face in the morning

The viewers of the SABC 2 telenovela took to the show's comment section and praised the make-up team for doing a great job with the tokoloshes and Thifheli's make-up

Muvhango has a new storyline. The SABC 2 telenovela recently introduced two tokoloshes and Mzansi is here for it.

‘Muvhango’ shared pics of the two tokoloshes that roughed up Thifheli. Image: @muvhangosa

The social media team of the soapie has taken to its timeline to share behind the scenes pics of the scary zombies. The tokoloshes recently roughed up Thifheli.

She couldn't even recognise herself in the morning after the evil creatures visited her while she was asleep. Thifheli said the tokoloshes disappeared through the walls after dealing with her.

Muvhango took to Twitter and posted their make-up and wardrobe team with the tokoloshes. They also posted a snap of Thifheli getting her make-up done.

The viewers of the show took to its comment section to share their thoughts on the tokoloshes.

@BoyMamabolo said:

"Good to see them like this, cos I was really scared hey."

@kthantsha9 wrote:

"I wish those ghosts can beat Khumo."

@Deejaye1978 commented:

"This was so hilarious . Well done to the make-up and wardrobe team of #muvhango."

@RNenakonde said:

"Now we know the business is growing because of zombies."

@Deejaye1978 added:

"Thifheli says she saw two unusual beings and then they just disappeared through the walls."

