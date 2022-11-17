A couple passionately sang AKA's Lemonade together in a car, and peeps couldn't get enough of the total mood

The song has become quite popular in the country and has racked up millions of views on Youtube since its release

Mzansi adored the energy given off in the video and discussed how you should be friends with your partner first

A vibey couple became fan favourites when they sang AKA's Lemonade together during a fun car ride.

A groovy couple belted out AKA's Lemonade in a loving video that Mzansi appreciated. Images: @tasingo/ Twitter, Gallo Images/Getty Images

@TheRealMoseneke shared the video of @tasingo on his TL, which became an instant source of enjoyment for many. The Twitter post shows the couple passionately singing along while saying which lyrics were the most correct and which were the least.

A picturesque family

The Nkoanes, @tasingo, have quite the following online due to their wholesome family dynamic. They have quite the following on Twitter, with tens of thousands of individuals eager for their content.

Their YouTub channel also does quite well by South African standards, with about 65 thousand peeps subscribed. The content they post is as wholesome as their singing. Many funny skits can be seen on their channel.

South Africans adored the friendliness the couple expressed towards one another. See the comments below:

@kamogelo_12 said:

"No guys friendship before relationship is >>>>❤️"

@mphoseeri mentioned:

"If you still sbwl ama hot wings and data from every guy who approaches you... You'll never experience this kind of a relationship. These kinds of relationships are for people who are really into each other. No manga manga business."

@tshepiso_katie posted:

@kmpsanzi commented:

"Geez... These 2 I swear to God, they're meant to be together, and you can feel the vibe between them... much love"

@ZikhaliMavin mentioned:

"It the vibes for me bafethu asikhetheni ama type ethu."

@MfundoJack_ZA shared:

@_phophoh said:

"I smiled like an idiot throughout the video, i love what I’ve just watched "

@PapaaMama_Bona commented:

"The man looks so young and healthy. That's why this lady so happy and glowing. "

