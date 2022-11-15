Some proud medical students celebrated officially becoming doctors in a heartwarming video posted online

Looking closely at the clip shows that it's mostly women who make up the degree holders, showing how ladies are trailblazing in academia

South Africans loved the energy given off by the video and applauded the ladies who overcame the difficulties of the program

A group of happy medical students celebrated officially becoming doctors in a video that melted hearts across Mzansi.

Medical students lit up the TL when they celebrated officially becoming a doctor, and SA peeps were here for it. Images: @FaithMakhubele_/ Twitter, Tim Robberts/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@FaithMakhubele shared the clip of the happy event online and is also a graduate. The clip shows the new doctors smiling and singing while some also whipped out their phones to take selfies. Twitter peeps enjoyed the post and applauded the new doctors.

The future is female

One thing is quite obvious from the video, women make up a vast majority of graduates in he program. As the clip pans from left to right, you can mostly see long hair and dresses in the sea of educated joy.

According to the Sunday World, women outnumber men in universities, and it seems like it's not gonna stop anytime soon and will only increase. Peeps across the country gave off enthusiastic congratulations. See the comments below:

@Scottch81711756 said:

"MBCHB, it's a top tier Proffesion.. They don't just recruit any Domkops... There are aptitude tests you write in High School before you get admitted... Not an easy road... Proud of you guys."

@AneleMadondo2 mentioned:

"Bmw and merc dealerships are drooling over this post "

@david_lebethe posted:

@kgalerekhaleesi commented:

"Girls are fighting "

@Mtimandebambol1 said:

"Huge Congratulations my neighbor from eNewcastle, Dr Noziwe Nkwanyana on the far right of that video and congrats to the class of 2022"

@ThipenThwa shared:

@SiphoMzizi3 mentioned:

"This is a prestigious job. Most of did not get accepted. They are lucky. Dealership owners here where the money is. These people will buy cars next month."

@moshoenemoshabi commented:

"Proud, Black, overwhelming female majority Beautiful to see."

