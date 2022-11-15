A KZN gogo who lost her home after it collapsed due to floods earlier this year will have a new house soon

Philanthropist Collen Mashawana has vouched to build and handover a new house to the elderly lady whose leg had to be amputated from the house collapse

A wheelchair was also donated by the Wheelchair Doctor, which will assist Gogo to manoeuvre easier

Kind businessman and philanthropist Collen Mashawana has partnered with various stakeholders to help Gogo Nontlatla Ndlovu from KwaMakhutha in Durban after tragically losing her home and leg due to the heavy rains and floods earlier this year.

Gogo Ndlovu’s leg was amputated after her house collapsed during the heavy downpour. According to the Collen Mashawana Foundation (CMF), she lived with her grandchildren, who are now squatting with neighbours and renting at various places in the neighbourhood.

The CMF, through its KZN Rebuild Program, committed to building the family a new house in the next few weeks. The house will be handed over before Christmas. A wheelchair was also donated by the Wheelchair Doctor, which will assist Gogo to manoeuvre easier.

The foundation will work with some amazing organisations, including the KZN Provincial Government led by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Ethekwini Municipality, Nelson Mandela Foundation, Ukhozi FM, Red Cross SA, Department of Social Development and Afribiz Invest.

“We stand ready to support the KZN flood victims in every way that we can, and our deepest sympathies goes to all the families and victims that had their livelihoods disrupted by the floods,” the CMF said.

Mzansi peeps were touched by the worthy initiative and showed love online:

Busi Makoae responded:

“Mr Mashawana may God bless you.”

Moepeng Tonko Mathabe wrote:

“Mr Mashawana keep the good work you doing may the Lord Almighty bless and live long.”

Nonhlanhla Fortunate Mbongwa said:

“You and your team are doing a great job Mr Mashawana. May God bless you.”

Phumudzo Mulovhedzi commented:

“Mr Mashawana may God bless you more. Keep on doing great things.”

Mushavhi Justice Razwinani replied:

“Mr Collen Mashawana you’re really doing a great job you may God bless you with health and add more years on your life.”

