Collen Mashawana handed over a home to a family where mother is suffering from a rare type of cancer

It took the kind businessman and his team just four weeks to build the home and start up the small business

The people of Mzansi could not be more grateful for the selfless acts that Collen and his team do for people

Mzansi businessman Collen Mashawana was contacted by Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba to help a woman and her family by changing their grim living situation.

Collen Mashawana and the family he blessed with a home and business. Image: Facebook / Collen Mashawana

Source: Facebook

Meida Ramahulana, a woman with a rare type of cancer, and her family lived in a dilapidated shack and were praying for a new beginning. The Collen Mashawana Foundation did what they do best and built the family home.

Taking to Facebook, Collen shared pictures of the emotional handover. Not only did he bless them with a home, but a start-up business, too, supplying water to the community.

Collen and his team built the home and got the small business up and running in just four weeks. This family now has a safe place to call their own and a business that will change their lives and their entire communities.

“…Through our partnership with Afribiz and Kotlolo Engineering, today we delivered on our commitment. After only four weeks, we handover a fully furnished two-bedroom house, with a kitchen, a lounge and a bathroom.

“Meida recently underwent a successful surgery for a rare cancer of the chin, a condition which made it difficult for her to find employment. In addition to the house, through our partnership with Muvex Drilling we also donated a Borehole to Meida after learning that there was limited access to water in this community. Meida will from today be one of the suppliers of water to her community, a project that will assist her and her daughter sustain their lives.”

The people of Mzansi show their gratitude:

Thuli Mocumie said:

“Look at God, and His vessel used for Good deeds. Blessed...”

Shirley Mathebula said:

“May God bless you and increase your territory. Continue doing the good job ”

Jonas Mphankomo Nomampondomise said:

“MEC so down to earth woman. Keep up the good work you do showing love to people. May the good Lord continue to give you strength and bless you more Sir”

Carolucious Nkuna said:

“God bless you Mr Mashawana...you are one of the kind”

Kedibone Patricia Meme Leeuw said:

“God we pray that this cup should always overflow....That it bless your children.”

