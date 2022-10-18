A fierce young woman has silenced her haters by bagging her Master of Engineering degree from the University of Johannesburg

Accolade Tiisetso Motlhabane was doubted by some who claimed the field she undertook was not aimed at women

But despite the naysayers trying to get her down, the strong, beautiful woman overcame her challenges, coming out victorious with a postgraduate degree

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A strong woman has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate completing her Master of Engineering course at the University of Johannesburg.

Accolade Tiisetso Motlhabane is thrilled about being a master's graduate. Image: Accolade Tiisetso Motlhabane/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Accolade Tiisetso Motlhabane overcame doubt and naysayers who tried to convince her that the field of science was not for women.

The lovely lady looked like a flame on her graduation day and posted some memorable photographs on social media.

Along with the snaps, Accolade opened up about the importance of self-belief, with the wise woman noting the significance of ignoring the haters.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The stunner’s post read:

"Science and technology are not for women. This is how I retaliated when I heard those words. A whole Master of Engineering.

She then quotes American engineer, Mae C. Jemison, who said:

"Don't let anyone rob you of your imagination, creativity, or curiosity. It's your place in the world. It's your life. Go on and do all you can with it. Make it the life you want to live.”

Her words hit home for many LinkedIn users, who didn’t hesitate to wish her well for the accomplishment:

Warren Zandberg said:

“Well done, young talent.”

Nimrod Pooe added:

“God is great. You are a star.”

Thabiso Thabane reacted:

“Awesome. Well done, Accolade.”

Women’s Month SA: Mom of 3 boys bags PhD from UCT, reflects on balancing job as media academic with motherhood

In a similarly inspiring story, Briefly News also wrote about a mom-of-three who was on cloud nine after bagging her PhD from UCT. During her candidature, Sisanda Nkoala juggled being a mom, wife, and lecturer at CPUT. The newly minted doctor uses her position to support young women of colour who are aspirant researchers. This strong woman has big dreams and hopes to become a rated professor in future. She has so much to offer the world of academia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News