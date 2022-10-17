One beautiful babe is super amped after becoming a qualified mathematician, graduating from the University of Limpopo

The stunner looked dazzling and fierce wearing a red suit and bright red lipstick, stunning peeps with her outfit

Many social media users expressed how impressed they were by the beaut, and left her the sweetest messages in the post’s comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A lovely young lady wearing a pretty red suit and gorgeous black heels to match is thrilled about becoming an entire qualified mathematician.

Oratile Audrey is super proud of her academic achievement. Image: Oratile Audrey.

Source: Instagram

The breathtaking hun graduated from the University of Limpopo, sharing pictures from the beautiful day.

Oratile Audrey is the epitome of brains and beauty, with her look and intellectual prowess leaving many wowed.

It’s wonderful to see a dedicated woman excelling in academia and shining bright like the star she is.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The caption of the accomplished young graduate’s post read:

“A qualified mathematician.”

Social media users were hella proud of Oratile, and why wouldn’t they be? The smart babe’s accolade is definitely worth applauding.

Let’s take a peek at the post:

Here are some of the top reactions from social media users:

prudance_12 said:

“Stainless. This is amazing. Huge congratulations.”

ss1mdluli knows she can reach even greater heights:

“Congratulations. Well done. Keep up the good work.”

Influencialguy reacted:

“Beauty and brains combo.”

_ngoako_mac wrote:

“At least a wa betha walk yela ya gago. Congratulations are in order, dear.”

yammy_phuthini is wowed:

“Black excellence.”

goddess_mpho_ is impressed:

“Congratulations, babe.”

Women’s Month SA: Mom of 3 boys bags PhD from UCT, reflects on balancing job as media academic with motherhood

In a similarly inspiring story about a brainy woman, Briefly News also wrote about a mother of three little boys who was on cloud nine after bagging her PhD in Rhetoric Studies from UCT. During her candidature, Sisanda Nkoala juggled being a mom, wife, and media lecturer at CPUT. The newly minted doctor also uses her position to support young women of colour who are aspirant researchers. This strong woman has big dreams and hopes to become a rated professor in future. She has so much to offer the world of academia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News