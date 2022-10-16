A go-getter young lady from Gauteng is over the moon after obtaining her doctoral degree from the University of Johannesburg

Newly minted doctor, Linah N Masombuka looked lovely on her graduation day and smiled brightly in the pictures posted on social media

In the LinkedIn post, the beautiful woman expressed how proud she was of the massive feat

A gorgeous, intelligent lady is ecstatic after obtaining her doctoral degree in Communication and Media Studies from the University of Johannesburg.

Linah N Masombuka is proud of her new title of 'Dr'. Image: Linah N Masombuka/LinkedIn and dr._linah_n_mas/Instagram.

The stunner looked radiant as she smiled broadly on her graduation day and looked like a total flame with a pretty dress.

In her LinkedIn post, the newly minted Doctor of Philosophy expressed her excitement about obtaining a whole doctorate.

Bagging a PhD, or any postgraduate qualification, takes tons of discipline, hard work, perseverance and tenacity.

Dr Linah N Masombuka, who also works as a lecturer, moulding young minds, has every right to be incredibly proud of her fantastic achievement.

The caption of the beautiful woman’s post read:

“NQF Level 10 conquered. There’s a new doctor in town!”

Many LinkedIn users wished her well for the accomplishment. Here are some of the most engaging reactions from social media peeps, who eagerly congratulated the graduate:

Thulani Msani is proud of her win:

“Well done, Doc.”

Nyasha Mboti is wowed by the young woman:

“Well done, Dr Masombuka! Halala! Extremely proud of you.”

Dorcas Dube reacted:

“My favourite doctor! Congrats Dr Linah N Masombuka. Proud is an understatement. Keep shining, my friend.”

Sihle Gaqa added:

“Camagu.”

