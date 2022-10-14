A hard-working lady from Cape Town is over the moon about becoming a high court attorney, celebrating her special moment on social media

Chanté Heynes-Stadler shared photos from her high court admission and looked lovely as she smiled from ear to ear

Many social media users congratulated the dedicated woman, leaving her sweet messages in the comment section of her post

A determined lady from Cape Town who is a Master of Laws candidate at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), has been admitted as a high court attorney.

Chanté Heynes-Stadler is over the moon. Image: Chanté Heynes-Stadler/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The lovely lady celebrated the big moment on social media, along with photographs from the day she was admitted.

Chanté Heynes-Stadler smiled brightly on the pics shared online, with her LinkedIn post reading:

“It's official! On Friday, 7 October 2022, I was admitted as an Attorney of the High Court of South Africa.”

It’s wonderful to see a lovely lady achieving her dreams and making things happen for herself.

Many social media users were left inspired by the beautiful, smart lady, with sweet messages flooding her post.

Here are some of the warmest reactions from LinkedIn peeps:

Tamsin Thompson is impressed with her accomplishment:

“Congrats! An amazing achievement.”

Tarryn Abrahams is impressed:

“Congratulations, Chanté! I am so happy for you!”

Christopher Richard Vegter said:

“Congratulations, Chanté! All the best!”

Anthea Jansen van Vuuren reacted:

“So proud.”

Aalia Mahomed wrote:

“Amazing! Congratulations, Chanté.”

Zakira Parker is wowed:

“Congratulations! I am so happy for you.”

George Jardine Casson exclaimed:

“Congrats, and well done!”

Alvizo Miggels sent her a sweet message:

“Congratulations, Chante. Wishing you all the very best on your journey ahead.”

Source: Briefly News