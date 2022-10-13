Global site navigation

Hard-Working Woman Proudly Shows Off Home Renovations, Her Dedication to Improving Her Space Inspires Many
Hard-Working Woman Proudly Shows Off Home Renovations, Her Dedication to Improving Her Space Inspires Many

by  Kauthar Gool
  • One determined woman has taken to social media to show off the renovations on her home, with the space looking stylish enough for a queen
  • Posting a video on TikTok, the hard-working lady showed how her home looked before and in the after snaps, some of the refurbishments were displayed
  • Her dedication to making her home look beautiful had many people wowed and applauding

One hard-working woman never gave up on making her small home look lovely and took to TikTok to show off the renovations of her space.

A hard-working lady has taken to social media to flaunt the renovations on her house
tshiamowaomphemwtse07 is proud of her renovated house. Image: tshiamowaomphemwtse07/TikTok.
Source: UGC

In the inspiring clip, the dedicated lady showed a neat, two-bedroom space that was a little rough around the edges, but clean and homely, nonetheless.

tshiamowaomphemwtse07’s ‘after’ pics showed how she transformed the place, with the house getting a fresh coat of paint, refurbishing, built-in cupboards and more.

Hard-working babe beams with pride as she celebrates MBA, new job & big move

In one of the comments, the hun noted that the renovations cost a cool R130k, with the house looking more fabulous than ever before.

It’s so lovely to see a woman making things happen for herself in a big way and flaunting a home she beautified for herself. Hard work really does pay off.

Let’s have a look at the inspiring video:

Here are some of the best reactions from peeps:

Phumingoepe is wowed:

“Not to sound weird, but how much did you spend? Because wow.”

Stho Ngobese Brighty added:

“Congratulations, nana.”

user5061138901933 reacted:

“Congratulations. Love your ceiling as well.”

Nontobeko Thabethe wrote:

“Well done.”

Momolove noted:

“I'm truly inspired, sis, great work.”

user6699071657186 gushed:

“Wow, God bless you.”

Sparkzin is impressed:

“Congrats, may God bless you more.”

"I see a bestseller": SA food influencer launches first cookbook, has many wowed

Pheeweh exclaimed:

“God bless you to keep doing even better than this. This is amazing to see.”

