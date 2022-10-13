One determined woman has taken to social media to show off the renovations on her home, with the space looking stylish enough for a queen

Posting a video on TikTok, the hard-working lady showed how her home looked before and in the after snaps, some of the refurbishments were displayed

Her dedication to making her home look beautiful had many people wowed and applauding

One hard-working woman never gave up on making her small home look lovely and took to TikTok to show off the renovations of her space.

In the inspiring clip, the dedicated lady showed a neat, two-bedroom space that was a little rough around the edges, but clean and homely, nonetheless.

tshiamowaomphemwtse07’s ‘after’ pics showed how she transformed the place, with the house getting a fresh coat of paint, refurbishing, built-in cupboards and more.

In one of the comments, the hun noted that the renovations cost a cool R130k, with the house looking more fabulous than ever before.

It’s so lovely to see a woman making things happen for herself in a big way and flaunting a home she beautified for herself. Hard work really does pay off.

Let’s have a look at the inspiring video:

Here are some of the best reactions from peeps:

Phumingoepe is wowed:

“Not to sound weird, but how much did you spend? Because wow.”

Stho Ngobese Brighty added:

“Congratulations, nana.”

user5061138901933 reacted:

“Congratulations. Love your ceiling as well.”

Nontobeko Thabethe wrote:

“Well done.”

Momolove noted:

“I'm truly inspired, sis, great work.”

user6699071657186 gushed:

“Wow, God bless you.”

Sparkzin is impressed:

“Congrats, may God bless you more.”

Pheeweh exclaimed:

“God bless you to keep doing even better than this. This is amazing to see.”

