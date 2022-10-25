A brave young lady has left many inspired after taking to social media to celebrate four years without cancer

The beautiful qualified teacher posted a snap of herself on a drip from when she was afflicted with the dreaded disease and expressed gratitude about her recovery

The courageous woman’s story warmed so many hearts, with some netizens sharing their recovery stories in her post’s comment section

A strong young woman has taken to social media to express gratitude about her fourth year of being cancer-free.

The strong young lady bravely fought against cancer. Image: @zamantungwa_nx.

Source: Twitter

The beautiful lady posted a picture of herself on Twitter on a drip when she was affected by the horrible disease.

@zamantungwa_nx post read:

“Four years and counting.”

Have a look at the inspiring post:

The stunning qualified teacher's brave battle and expression of appreciation left many hearts warmed, with netizens praying that she remains healthy.

Other tweeps opened up about their own battles with cancer.

Here are some of the most sincere, heartwarming reactions to @zamantungwa_nx’s post:

@Tsietsi_Mohale said:

“Have you shared a story on this? It would be nice to hear that, and I am happy you fought and won. I am asking because where I come from, black people refuse to believe we can also suffer from cancer. They always call it ‘boloyi’ or ‘white people sickness’. Keep shining.”

@MandynZondi added:

“You’re my shero. God gave you the strength of a warrior. Embrace it.”

@eekzy06 wished her well:

“One year to go, mntase. In the fifth year, you will be in complete remission and cured. God says you are cured now! Don't wait for doctors to tell you in your fifth year. He has done it, and you have done it!”

Mom with 25 foster kids overcame cancer & hopes to win beauty pageant: “With no breasts, I’m still a woman”

In a related story by Briefly News, a strong mother from East London who beat breast cancer has hopes of changing beauty standards.

Despite having a double mastectomy in 2018, Marion Peake refuses to be bitter and uses her time helping those in need while being a foster mom to 25 kids.

The inspiring 36-year-old is also a semi-finalist in the Supreme Queen Global Earth Africa pageant and says she hopes to be the first beauty queen with no breasts.

Source: Briefly News