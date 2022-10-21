A strong mother from East London who beat breast cancer has hopes of changing beauty standards

Despite having a double mastectomy in 2018, Marion Peake refuses to be bitter and uses her time helping those in need while being a foster mom to 25 kids

The inspiring 36-year-old is also a semi-finalist in the Supreme Queen Global Earth Africa pageant and notes that she hopes to be the first beauty queen with no breasts

A courageous mother from East London who survived breast cancer is doing her best to change the standard of what is considered ‘beautiful’.

Marion Peake chooses to give back and lead a full life despite the pain her breast cancer caused. Image: marionpretoriuspeake/Instagram.

Marion Peake had a double mastectomy in June 2018, with her diagnosis leaving her reeling and feeling detached from the world.

But despite the pain having cancer caused her, the loving mom refused to remain bitter and is currently a semi-finalist in the Supreme Queen Global Earth Africa pageant.

In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, commemorated in October, Briefly News chats exclusively to Marion about what she hopes to gain from entering pageants:

“I want to break the stigma of what beauty should look like. I want to show that your appearance does not define you, nor should you not strive for your dreams because of illness.”

Marion has been a semi-finalist in Mrs SA and is hoping to take home the Supreme Queen Global Earth Africa crown in 2022 and become the first woman without breasts to do so, proudly saying:

“Even with no breasts, I am still a woman!”

The brave mom is also an entrepreneur and fosters 25 children

Marion is multifaceted. Not only is she an activist for self-love and body positivity, but the inspiring woman is also an entrepreneur and runs a non-profit organisation with her hubby:

“Six years ago, my husband and I started the Helping Those In Need non-profit organisation, birthed from a place imprinted on my heart at the age of nine.

“I grew up underprivileged and saw my mom run a soup kitchen for our community daily.”

Helping Those In Need provides meals to those who require them, donates clothing to children and families, assists homeless people and abused women and kids, assists children’s homes and much more.

Marion has two biological children and is a safe/foster mom to 25 kids whom she rescued from abandonment, abuse, sexual assault, and more:

“I fight against hunger, gender-based violence and child abuse through my organisation. I rescue children and rise above each tribulation.”

Through her NPO, the entrepreneur has won numerous awards, including the Local Hero Award, Businesswoman of the Year, the Paul Harris Award, Inspirational Woman of The Year in Africa and many others.

Marion’s fight against cancer was tough, but she remains hopeful

While the caring lady suffered depression when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, her family’s love and support and her faith in God guided her.

Marion also decided to take a huge leap of faith and work on her health during her journey with cancer:

“Due to depression and anxiety, weighing 104 kgs from hormone therapy, I made a lifestyle change, lost 42 kgs in a year, and birthed a business to empower women during weight loss.”

The entrepreneur advises women who are facing cancer to never wait for life not to be hard before they start living:

“You are worthy of overcoming every situation if you have faith and believe in yourself.”

Marion recently received heartbreaking news of oversized ovarian cysts on both ovaries and is awaiting results about whether her cancer has returned:

“I choose to have these tests done as it allows you to correct situations in your life. We, as people, normally overlook a lot.

“My motto is: ‘if life gives you lemons, don't just settle for lemonade; make lemon meringue.’.”

