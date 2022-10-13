A proud mom is incredibly excited about her daughter graduating with a national diploma

Prebashnie Naidoo has been working at a call centre for years to support her little girl and noted that being a single mom was not easy, especially with judgements from society

But despite everything, the loving parent is happy to have witnessed her daughter’s success and big moment

A loving mother from Durban is over the moon about her daughter’s graduation despite the challenges she faced as a single parent.

Prebashnie Naidoo worked hard to see her daughter succeed. Image: Prebashnie Naidoo/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Prebashnie Naidoo pointed out that there are often negative connotations associated with single mothers, with these ladies facing so much judgement from society.

But despite all the difficulty, the loving mom worked hard at a call centre to support her child and is all the happier for it.

The dedicated mom posted a beautiful picture of herself and her daughter on the day of the graduation, with her post’s caption reading:

“For decades, single mothers have been shamed and looked down upon in society. They are commonly portrayed as inadequate and lazy. Historically, there have not been positive connotations associated with the title ‘single mother’.

“Working in a call centre and being a single mother at the same time wasn't the easiest to deal with, but today I can proudly say that the stigma can be changed.”

Prebashnie then gushed about how delighted she is for her daughter and expressed how thrilled she is about how far they’ve both come.

Kind messages filled her post, with LinkedIn users commending the strong mother who worked hard to support her child:

Pravani G said:

“You should be so proud of this milestone. Congrats, Prebash, to you and your baby girl. Thanks for sharing this special moment. You've always been a rockstar.”

Sukhvir Thaper added:

“You're proud of her, and I'm proud of you. Your daughter is lucky to have a mum like you.”

Lokeswari Musali wrote:

“Congratulations. Super proud of her. Well done, Prebashnie.”

