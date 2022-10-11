One ambitious young woman is smiling with gratitude after obtaining work at Capitec Bank

The hard-working woman celebrated her amazing milestone on LinkedIn, adding a snap of herself on her first day on the job

Many people were left inspired by her positive news and congratulated her in the comment section of her post, sending heart-warming messages

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A hard-working young hun had Mzansi peeps incredibly proud after she posted on social media about her new job.

Zanele Nomatshila is grateful to be an employed hun. Image: Zanele Nomatshila/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The ambitious sis started working at Capitec Bank and shared a photo of herself on her first day on the grind on LinkedIn.

Zanele Nomatshila expressed how thankful she is to God Almighty in the caption of her social media post.

Finding work in South Africa, where the unemployment rate is very high, is definitely something to be super proud of.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The thankful babe’s post read:

“Online assessments passed. Interview passed. Start day: 1 October 2022. Grateful to God.”

Many social media users could not contain their joy and congratulated the dedicated young woman who is proud of starting her occupational journey.

Let’s look at some of the most engaging reactions:

Bonginkosi Patrick Ngcamu tried his luck asking for a loan:

“Loan, please.”

Zolani Kabane wished her well:

“All the best, girl.”

Christiaan Radebe left her the sweetest message:

“Congratulations, and welcome to the Capitec family, Zanele.”

Nobesuthu Mahlangu added:

“Congratulations, and best wishes for your new role, Zanele Nomatshila.”

Unarine Mulaudzi wrote:

“Congratulations, sis.”

Hilarious Capitec user strikes again as creative woman uses shopping trolley to make another epic ATM entrance

Meanwhile, in another story, Briefly News also wrote about a hilarious woman who is making a habit of coming up with original ways to use the Capitec ATM when she has to withdraw money.

The funny lady decided to use her trolley to make a dramatic approach that announced she was there to do business. Many netizens were in stitches over the video as they reflected on how hilarious South Africans can be. What a cool, light-hearted moment. Mzansi peeps truly know how to laugh at themselves, even during tough times.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News