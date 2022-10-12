One beautiful woman is over the moon after graduating with distinction with a Bachelor of Arts from university and celebrated her win online

Twitter user @neriahlakotsa posted a video of herself grooving hard on her special day

In her post’s caption, the babe explained that Kanye West’s song Good Morning is the reason she wanted to graduate in the first place

A smart young woman is walking on sunshine after graduating with a whole Bachelor of Arts in Communication Science with distinction.

The young woman could not contain her excitement at graduation. Image: @neriahlakotsa.

Source: Twitter

The dedicated journalist shared the news about her win on social media and posted a video online as she grooved hard, relishing her amazing moment.

Twitter user, @neriahlakotsa noted that she was inspired to graduate by Kanye West’s song, Good Morning.

Let’s take a peek at the jubilant lady’s vibey video:

@neriahlakotsa looked super snatched on her graduation day as she celebrated the remarkable accolade.

Seeing a smart and beautiful woman celebrating such a monumental academic milestone is wonderful.

Her win is a win for all women striving to reach excellence, despite the challenges they may face.

Social media users were very proud of the pretty lady and wished her well in the comment section of her post.

Let’s look at some of the top reactions from peeps:

@HumaKeneiloe loved everything about her big moment:

“This is beautiful. Congratulations, Neria.”

@Shumi_kb added:

“So pretty. Congratulations in order.”

@MandyNdlangisa reacted:

“Congratulations and well done, baby.”

@Tumi_MrsL reacted:

“Well done. Congratulations to you.”

@MasaKekana noted:

“Congratulations, ngwana ko gae.”

Source: Briefly News