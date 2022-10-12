A popular chef, who shares yummy recipes on social media, has proudly announced the launch of her first cookbook

The stunning Neo Nontso shared her amazing news on Instagram, posting pics of herself with her magnificent creation at her first book signing

Netizens could not help relishing in the gorgeous woman’s delight and congratulated her in the comment section of her post

A hard-working, beautiful food influencer took to social media to announce the launch of her very first book.

Neo Nontso was thrilled to launch her first book. Image: Neo Nontso.

The beautiful lady shared photos of herself holding her creation at a popular store where she had her first book signing.

Neo Nontso looked stunning in the snaps shared on Instagram, with netizens eagerly wishing the chef well for the fantastic milestone.

The beauty’s post read:

“Stopped by @bargainbookssa at Fourways Crossing for my first book signing. If you’re around the area, do stop by to grab your copy! Please note that all pre-orders will be delivered this week. Thank you so much for the support.”

Let’s have a look at the post and some reactions from peeps:

Afikanontso said:

“We in there! I see a number one bestseller in the New York Times!”

Camagumayeye enthused:

“Congratulations, Neo! This is amazing! Definitely picking it up for Christmas.”

Khethiwecorettanchabeleng reacted:

“For all the free delicious recipes you provided us during Lockdown, it's time to give back. I'm buying 10 books. I'm in Emalahleni, plug me on where to buy. Well done, girl. Great job.”

hlaly_magwaza wrote:

“Congratulations. I can’t wait for my copy!”

Princessmntambo added:

“Congratulations, Neo. I guess no more having to pause and play while cooking. Can’t wait to get one.”

Beautiful young chef celebrates teaching over 200 people to bake through online classes in one year

In another story by Briefly News, a baker who makes the yummiest treats has taken to the socials to celebrate quite a big milestone. Posting on Facebook, Ayanda Mkhize noted that while she’s only been making cakes for a year, she’s already taught over 200 people to bake. The young entrepreneur was heartily congratulated for her accomplishment by social media users whom she inspires.

