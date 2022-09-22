A young woman residing in Limpopo has decided to pursue her passion for cooking and is studying to become a chef

The hun spent seven years in the retail sector before deciding to make the leap

While Dineo Mokwatedi initially didn’t have a very good experience with cooking when she grew up, her passion, skills and love for the craft grew when she got older

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young woman who decided to leave the retail sector to pursue her dream of becoming a chef is making waves on social media.

Dineo Mokwatedi makes wholesome and delectable foods. Image: Dineo Juu Mokwatedi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a post by the South African Chefs Association, Dineo Mokwatedi explained that she didn’t initially love cooking when she was younger because she needed to prepare foods for her family members from a young age:

“My great-grandmother raised me until I was 14. I then had to move to Tembisa to stay with my sickly grandmother, help with house chores, and cook for her.

“As a teenager, I hated all the cooking I had to do while my friends would be going out and having fun.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

But the lovely lady now realises that the skills she learnt served her well with her current career choice:

“Throughout the years of me cooking these meals for her, little did I realise that I was developing a skill which would later become a very important part of my life.

“It was only after I started staying with my in-laws that I realised the love and passion I had developed for cooking."

After working in the retail sector for seven years, Dineo made the leap and decided to attend culinary school. She is currently studying at Limpopo Chefs Academy.

Commenting on the South African Chefs Association’s post, social media users expressed how proud they were of her:

Sesi Miranda said:

“Congratulations, dear. Keep that spirit. Salute.”

Judas Ramaoko Motshegwa wrote:

“Congratulations. Your work is so stunning and loveable. Keep on doing that.”

Romilla Buldeo added:

“Congratulations on your journey to becoming a great chef.”

Beautiful young chef celebrates teaching over 200 people to bake through online classes in one year

In another story by Briefly News, a baker who makes the yummiest sweet and savoury treats has taken to the socials to celebrate quite a big milestone. Posting on Facebook, Ayanda Mkhize noted that while she’s only been making cakes for a year, she’s already taught over 200 people to bake. The young entrepreneur was heartily congratulated for her accomplishment by social media users who are inspired by her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News