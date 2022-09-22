A young lady from Limpopo is thriving as a beautician and has her own business called Andile M Enhancements, which is named after her

In 2019, the 25-year-old decided to enrol in a beauty training course and quickly realised she had found her passion

Now, Andile Mahlangu rents a shared space in Pretoria and specialises in manicures, pedicures, and stunning face beats

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A brilliant young woman who is originally from Limpopo and now resides in Pretoria is slaying as a young entrepreneur with her own beauty business called Andile M Enhancements.

Andile loves working as a beauty therapist. Image: Andile Mahlangu/Supplied.

Source: UGC

The 25-year-old enrolled in a beauty course in December 2019 and quickly fell in love with the craft, starting a small venture that she ran from home.

Now, Andile Mahlangu shares a business space in Pretoria where she operates, with the entrepreneur loving every minute of being her own boss and growing her enterprise.

Briefly News previously wrote about the woman being honoured on the Facebook page, Kasi Economy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Briefly News now chats to the babe, who opened up about her future dreams for the business and the journey that led her to becoming a beautician:

“I've always wanted to be a businesswoman. In 2019, I decided to take up beauty training because I wanted to make extra cash for myself.

"I worked from home for almost a year and a half, then realised that I was very passionate about beauty.”

Andile enrolled in makeup and nail technology courses at Life and Cosmetics and Unblemished Beauty Makeup & Nail Academy. She specialises in makeup artistry and manicures and pedicures and plans on offering more services in future:

“I want to do permanent makeup, such as microblading and ombre brows. I would also like to rent a bigger space and start offering makeup and nail tutorials.”

The Pretoria-based stunner further explains that she would like to share her skills and empower other women:

“Right now, I haven't yet started with the training because I'm still sharing a space. But I do offer one-on-one sessions for makeup. I currently work alone.”

Andile knows that she still has a lot to learn about the beauty industry, but she’s happy to be making something of her life and uses her earnings to support herself and help her family members:

“I am not yet where I want to be. There’s still so much to learn, but I'm very happy with how much my work has improved and the support I get from other women.”

The businesswoman advises young ladies who want to be beauticians and entrepreneurs to start small:

“Start where you are and use what you have. You will be amazed by how much you grow along the way!

“I look at my work and wish I had started earlier, but then God's timing is always perfect. I am super grateful that I started. That alone screams success.”

Beautiful lady celebrates becoming registered nurse at Howard University, obtains good grades with course

In another inspiring story, Briefly News also wrote about a young lady who is a true example of brains and beauty co-existing, celebrating becoming a registered nurse online after graduating from Howard University.

The hun looked super excited about her achievement in the pics she posted on social media. Many people congratulated her achievement, with others currently studying nursing noting that she inspires them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News