A hard-working beauty therapist is doing the most with her small business called Andile M Enhancements

Andile, who is originally from Limpopo, runs her business from Pretoria and developed her passion for cosmetology in 2020

The sis specialises in makeup artistry, manicures and pedicures and dreams of creating jobs for the youth

A go-getter, who is originally from Limpopo, is grinding hard to create a good life for herself and started her own beauty venture called Andile M Enhancements.

Andile has big dreams for her beauty business. Image: Andile M Enhancements and Kasi Economy.

Source: Facebook

Young Andile started training as a beauty therapist in 2020, and quickly realised that she found her passion after working from home.

In 2021, she then decided to rent a nail chair, with the good sis specialising in makeup artistry, manicures and more.

The talented woman has been honoured in an online post by Facebook group, Kasi Economy, which read:

“Andile from Limpopo in Dennilton-Ntwane is the founder and CEO of Andile M Enhancements. She's a qualified beauty therapist specialising in make-up artistry, manicures and pedicures.”

The creative lady then shared her dreams and spoke about how she started her trade:

“After two weeks of training from a beauty academy in 2020, I worked from home and realised I was very passionate. I wanted to move out of my comfort zone. I took a leap of faith last year in October and rented a nail chair in Pretoria.

"I want to grow as an artist, get more experience and exposure for my business with the hope of one day opening my own big beauty bar and creating employment for youths who are passionate about beauty, especially young people from rural areas.”

The skilful entrepreneur is determined to make a success of her business. How inspiring!

