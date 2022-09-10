A highly skilled young lady who resides in Johannesburg is wowing peeps with her creative grind

Thobile kaNjinji Ntuli customises sneakers by hand, painting them with care, with her business called Luthi Creatives

Commenting on a Facebook post that honoured the innovative woman and her talent, social media peeps expressed how inspired they were

One talented woman from Johannesburg isn’t afraid to make things happen for herself and runs her own business customising sneakers.

Thobile kaNjinji Ntuli is a highly creative entrepreneur. Image: Kasi Economy/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The lovely lady hand paints and pimps out the kicks herself. Customers can either bring a clean pair of shoes or have their pick of gorgeous, colourful sneakers she already painted.

Every pair of shoes is unique, with Thobile kaNjinji Ntuli perfecting each pair through her meticulous skill and creativity.

The good sis operates from Maboneng, with her biz called Luthi Creatives. The go-getter is also self-taught and even couriers internationally. How amazing!

Commenting on a Facebook post by Kasi Economy that honoured the hard-working woman, online peeps expressed how impressed they were by Thobile’s craft and incredibly creative hustle.

Let’s take a peek at some of her work, and see what some folks had to say:

Nana Motloung already has a pair of her unique kicks:

“My teen and toddler in the coolest kicks, thanks to Mis T KaNjinji Ntuli.”

Njabulo Ndala loves her work:

“Beautiful indeed, mhlalukwana.”

Phineas Mutinhiri is inspired:

“Wow, this is nice. Keep it up. I loved the suit.”

Mpho Motaung reacted:

“This is beautiful. I love the creativity.”

Ntombizamangwane Godla is wowed:

“Beautiful work indeed.”

Ndizophumelela added:

“Great job, dear, keep it up.”

