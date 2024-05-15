A woman in her early twenties shared a few pictures of her rental space on a popular Facebook group

The pictures of her home included that of her sleeping area and a space she used for her kitchen

Mzansi online users were more than impressed as the post received thousands of positive reactions

A 21-year-old woman wowed online users with pictures of her rental home. Images: Tatiana Meteleva / Getty Images, Thando Mkhize Khabazela / Facebook, 10'000 Hours / Getty Images

A young woman impressed thousands of social media users when she shared pictures of her current rental home.

Durban-based 21-year-old Thando Mkhize Khabazela shared the images on a Facebook group called "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen." With over 3 million members, the group is a popular online spot for people to show off their interior design skills.

Thando proved to be one of those people when she shared Facebook pictures of her sleeping area and a space she used as a kitchen, which received close to 10,000 reactions and thousands of comments.

In addition to the pictures mentioned above, Thando also snapped and shared photos of her collection of wine and two identical portraits of herself hanging above her headboard.

The woman shared pictures of her bedroom and kitchen area on Facebook. Images: Thando Mkhize Khabazela

Netizens react to young woman rental space

The many hearts and thumbs-up reactions Thando's post received clearly indicated that online users approved of the interior of her rented home.

Dinky Nkamane admired Thando and her room and said:

"You're so gorgeous, and I love your place. It's neat."

Hoping to have a similar type of home, Sedi La Dichaba commented:

"The life I wish for myself. I love your space."

Ntobe Nzuza Ngwane showered the verified content creator with compliments, writing:

"Well organised. Keep it up, girl."

Dimakatso Gentle Ladi also dished out compliments to the young woman:

"It's so neat and tidy, and it's so beautiful. It shows that you come from a good family. You learned well."

Melody Mncube said that they loved the new generation of women and added:

"We are wising up. Congratulations, my baby. This is good. May God continue to bless you, dear."

