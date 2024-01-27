Creativity was shown by a lovely woman who showed off her impressive interior decorating skills

The lady posted images of her rented space in a popular online group, with scores of people commenting on the place

Both compliments and constructive criticism poured in, with many people loving her headboard and other items in the crib

A lovely lady showed true creativity in how she decorated the rented space she currently lives in.

Mathapelo Zikalala Mokgara is proud of her rented home. Image: Mathapelo Zikalala Mokgara.

Source: Facebook

Lady posted rental

Facebook user, Mathapelo Zikalala Mokgara, showed how her bedroom, living room, and more looked, welcoming feedback on her place.

Here is an image from the post:

Facebook users react to woman’s home

Some people left compliments and asked about specific décor items. Others, however, didn’t like the hoards of boxes that sat on top of the cupboard and asked her about their purpose.

Here are some of the top reactions to the post:

Tsholofelo Prudence Diphaha adored her cute headboard:

“Love your headboard.”

Busisiwep Letsoalo remarked:

“The boxes are fine, my dear. Your space is small. Where would you put all the shoes? Everything is neat and clean.”

Godwin Sandra simply said:

“Absolutely amazing.”

Good Ness wrote:

“Very nice, dear. At least you will find your shoes in pairs.”

Try Zenge inquired:

“Nice. Can you please plug me with your wallpaper next to the stove?”

Nombuso Hlongwane asked:

“Where did you buy your duvet cover?”

Nkulungwane Mawaka Bongs left a thoughtful compliment:

“Beautiful, my sister.”

Dabai Wamosia Florence reacted:

“Lovely, indeed, but those boxes don’t look good. Find the space for them in a cupboard, please.”

17-Year-old moves out of home

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a young lady posted a picture of the humble place she calls home, with the mattress on the floor a symbol of her independence.

Although the place she stayed in was humble, the 18-year-old explained that she loved the peace that came with her independence. Many netizens encouraged the young woman and praised her for choosing herself and independence at a young age.

Choosing to live alone and be independent often comes with many trials and tribulations.

Source: Briefly News