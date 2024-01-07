A lovely lady showed off pictures illustrating how gorgeous her entire home looks, and people loved the scene

The snaps were shared in an interactive group and grabbed the attention of Facebook users

Advice, as well as kind compliments, flooded the post’s comment section, with people loving her space

A pretty lady shared pictures of her home online. Despite the space being small, she made the most of it.

Bertha Catherine Chimz has a nice home. Image: Bertha Catherine Chimz.

Lady shares photos of home

Lovely Bertha Catherine Chimz’s photos were posted on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ group.

She encouraged people to share advice if they had any.

Here is her :

People love the humble lady's home

Mixed reactions flooded her post, with an amalgamation of compliments and advice present:

Tlalane Nyakane advised her:

“Find a box or container for your lingerie, darling. Then your wardrobe will be more neat. Your place is spotless.”

Nkandu Elizabeth Mambwe simply said:

“Very impressive!”

Precious JN wrote:

“Nice but remove the clothes from the stove.”

Nasiphi Duma noted:

“It may be very neat, but you need a bigger table for your stove, my love.”

Okey Okey left her a piece of advice:

“Please learn to organise your stuff next time, mama. Anyway, the room is cute and clean. I love it.”

Shanifer Jada remarked on the décor in the place:

“Nice and clean. Remove those small cups and plates in the kitchen unit and put them inside. Put a bread bin and those nice storage balls there too.”

Sylvia Shemo left a sweet and encouraging word:

“Very neat.”

Woman inspires with humble shack

Briefly News also wrote about a heartwarming Facebook post that has captured the attention of the online community, a young woman shared her incredible journey of updating her modest shack.

Posted in the popular group 'Make Your Bedroom Beautiful ️with Thembi's Linen', the woman's pictures depict a home that has evolved through sheer determination and resilience.

Her story of inspiration moved many people. She received kind advice and encouragement for her attempts to make her home look as nice as possible.

