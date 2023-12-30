One lady refuses to allow her lack of material possessions to dictate the situation within her home

The creative woman has a one-roomed abode but still manages to create a lovely and homely aesthetic within the place

Many people who came across the social media post said it looked lovely and offered organisational tips she could incorporate therein

An innovative woman who lives in a one-roomed abode shared images of her place in a highly interactive Facebook group.

Princess Hlonny has a homely one-roomed abode. Image: Princess Hlonny.

The popular ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ page exists for people to share interior décor tips. The group specifically exists so that many people with modest abodes can get advice on how to spruce up their living spaces.

Lady with 1-room shares pics

Facebook user, Princess Hlonny, explained that she lived in a one-roomed crib. In the two photos posted online, her bedroom area and kitchen space were shown.

Here is a snap of her bedroom space:

Facebook users share remarks on home

Compliments and advice flooded the post.

Here are some of the most interesting reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

Anenyasha Simbie Chipika shared:

“Nice. But remove the pots and iron from on top of the fridge.”

Christabel Chitimela seemed genuinely impressed and simply said:

“Wow! Amazing!”

Mke Sum Mvelase offered some tips:

“Nice. My suggestion is to add a duvet set to avoid spreading with a sheet.”

Hlahlana Ka Dwesini left a kind comment:

“Wow, nice and clean, sis.”

Ndumiso Mtsheleni reacted:

“Very gorgeous.”

Musawenkosi Ncube said:

“Nice, but remove the vegetable tray on top of the cupboard.”

Slindokuhle Lindie Fuze notes:

“Very nice. But put your extension under your bed.”

