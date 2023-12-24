A young lady who is incredibly grateful for everything she has posted pictures of her one-roomed place online

The lovely woman ensured that her space looked well-kept despite the modest state of the crib

Many people offered home improvement tips, while others complimented her ardent efforts

A young woman inspired many people with how grateful she was for her modest abode.

Sanele Phakathwayo Qwabe has a nice one-room. Image: Sanele Phakathwayo Qwabe.

The sis had a one-room and took great care to make sure her place was well-kept, neat, and full of love.

Lady’s neat 1-room gets love

Facebook user, Sanele Phakathwayo Qwabe posted pictures of her kitchen, living room, and bedroom space on a popular online group dedicated to interior décor advice.

The sweet lady also posted an image of her smiling face.

Here is the caption of her post:

"My bedroom, kitchen, and sitting room in one place. I am grateful. Corrections allowed."

Netizens love lady's pics

Many people left kind remarks on her post:

Nadley Rue Tevera said:

"Try and pack the kitchen utensils inside the cupboards and leave only the stove on the top. Also, put the microwave on top of the cupboard."

Lindah Gwembere Phiri asked:

"Where can I find that thing where she put pots?"

Thandeka Ayanda wrote:

"I hope you find this constructive. Please, try and buy a full kitchen unit so that you have more space for the things on top."

S'phamandla Mavimbela commented:

"For me, it's pretty-looking, good, and clean."

Udika Subaron added:

"Hi, your kitchen looks neat. No worries."

Quraeesh Ishah Mussakatunga notes:

"Very simple and smart."

Humble 1-room impresses social media users

In another story, Briefly News wrote about a creative woman who shared a photo of her room on social media, with the humble, pink space inspiring many. The girly space looked pretty, well-kept and nicely taken care of.

The lady noted trying to make the most of the available space. Many people who post their spaces on social media prove that one does not need to have a big home or bedroom space to make the most of their cribs. A little creativity can do wonders in any space.

