A Mzansi lady posted a picture of her one-room and asked for some home improvement tips from people.

Omphulusa Makhokha posted a picture of her room. Image: Omphulusa Makhokha.

Omphulusa Makhokha posted her image in an interactive Facebook group where people seek advice about interior décor and the like.

Lady shares pic of room

The room looked cute, with butterflies on the wall, colourful bedding, a pink rug, and a lovely whimsical aesthetic.

Here is the picture:

In her caption, Omphulusa asked for corrections to improve her space.

Comments flood post of room

SA netizens had diverse reactions to the lady’s post. Some people wanted her to make slight changes, with others noting that nothing new was needed in the space.

Here are some top reactions:

Boitumelo Shwani Motaung simply said:

“I love it.”

Nhonho Namukuka thought a lick of paint could do a world of good:

“Just paint the room.”

OkaMavundla Madlabantu asked:

“Where did you buy the butterflies?”

Reamogetse Nokeri shared:

“No corrections. Plus, you can still afford eggs.”

Sipho TakaSiya Msirana noted:

“Get a brighter paint. It will give that room life.”

Caleb Ifechukwu had an inquiry:

“Could you put the teddy bear on the bed?”

Kgomotso Mongane commented:

“The only thing missing is fresh paint.”

Mandy Silindile had a funny remark:

“It’s not inside, it’s on top. It looks like four cousins.”

Jacqueline Thulisile added an inquiry:

“Great job. Where did you buy your mirror? It's very nice.”

