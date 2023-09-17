A creative woman shared a photo of her room on social media, with the humble, pink space inspiring many

The lady noted that she was trying her best to make the most of the area she had available to her

Many people loved how innovative the sis was and left her encouraging messages on the post

A lady with a humble home has left many people inspired by posting a snap, illustrating how well she takes care of the space.

Conny Lubisii's humble room inspired people. Image: Conny Lubisii.

The lovely lady had matching pink items, with her bed neatly made, and the items within the space packed away.

Woman’s photo of room warms many hearts

Facebook user, Conny Lubisii’s post on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi’s linen’ group clearly melted hearts, with her ardent caption, which expressed that she was trying hard to turn her place into a home, inspiring many.

Here is the post:

Netizens encourage lady who posted room online

Many Facebook users either provided the sis with suggestions on how she could improve her space or left her kind remarks.

Here are some of the best comments on Conny's post, compiled by Briefly News:

Eva Adams suggested:

“My dear, why don’t you try and hang a curtain by the garage door and, if possible, just give the wall a nice paint – perhaps white or a dove grey.”

Maria Faisca wrote:

“Good job. Neat, clean, and pretty.”

Nathieh Mbhamali left a kind remark:

“You're not trying, you're doing it.”

Tinotendaishe Tinopona Pedzisayi shared:

“Nice work. Next time you must cover the garage door with a curtain, but great work indeed.”

Vandross El Padrino added:

“That's all life needs from us; to keep trying regardless of all situations we face.”

