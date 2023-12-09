One young lady is hustling for independence and posted pictures of her humble abode online

The beautiful woman showed that she was sleeping on a mattress, but despite the humble state of her place, in her caption, she noted how happy she was to be finding her feet

Many netizens seemed proud of the hun for working hard to stand on her own two feet

A humble Mzansi lady warmed many hearts after posting images of her humble abode in a popular online group.

Maphoka Nduma is happy to have a humble home of her own. Image: Maphoka Nduma.

Source: Facebook

Facebook user, Maphoka Nduma illustrated that despite sleeping on a mattress on the floor, her place was neat. More than anything, the lovely lady noted how happy she was to be independent.

Lady with humble home inspires

The wholesome images were captioned:

“Moved out from home. I have nothing, but at least from now on, I'll be able to buy my own furniture. 2024 humble beginnings. Hoping for the best.”

Here is one of the pictures:

SA peeps impressed with home

Facebook users commended the sis for standing on her own two feet and working towards success:

Ngwenya Bonginkosi encouraged the woman:

“Can't wait for your next post. Good luck.”

Denise Dikgole shared:

“Peace of mind. Wishing you all the best. Sometimes, this move is necessary.”

Michelle Tiger wrote:

“You'll get there. You already took the most important step, which is finding the courage to move out.”

Toff Toff commented:

“I moved back home. Moving out doesn't mean you will make it, but it means you will be more pressured. I will try again at 35. Good luck. All the best.”

Vuyokazi Siyongwana reacted:

“I'm looking forward to seeing you in 2024 and you will make the best of it. I've been there, darling. Well done.”

Collins Garden remarked:

“That's the Best decision you have made. Staying with family will slow you down. As I left my parents to hustle, God showed me favour.”

Source: Briefly News