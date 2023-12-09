A young Mzansi lady has posted a cute video where she tried on various stunning summer outfits she purchased at Mr Price

The stunner looked gorgeous in all her picks, with the clothing screaming festive season vibes

People loved her TikTok Mr Price haul, with her video receiving over 2000 likes thus far

A beautiful SA lady has posted a fun video where she showed off and tried on all the latest outfits she purchased at Mr Price.

kgaugelo.mamabolo slayed with her Mr Price outfits. Image: kgaugelo.mamabolo.

The young woman looked lovely in all the fits, with all her clothing items accentuating the festive, summer vibe which is a mood currently prevailing across South Africa.

Lady’s TikTok video trends

TikTok user, kgaugelo.mamabolo’s awesome video trended on TikTok, receiving over 2000 likes, at the time of writing.

She captioned her video:

“December ready with Mr Price! Style the new Mr P collection with me. Of course, we had to end this year off with a shopping spree.”

Here is the video:

SA peeps love lady’s video

Many netizens loved the young woman’s style and how she dressed up the amazing outfits she purchased at the popular store.

Here are some top reactions to her video:

Venus inquired about the price of the beautiful yellow frock she showed off:

“How much was the first dress?”

Fai showed the hun some love:

“Yes, girl.”

Ngesah cheered her on:

“Period.”

FOREIGN made a joke and tried shooting his shot with the comment he posted:

“You are my wife and you don’t know that.”

Glo reacted with kindness:

“Yep.”

