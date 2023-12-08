From Leafy Greens to Hopping Surprise: TikTok Video Shows Live Frog in Private School’s Spinach
- A TikTok video posted by user @constance.beauty takes Mzansi by storm as it unveils a live frog
- The video sparks a wave of reactions, with Mzansi citizens expressing a mix of shock, disbelief
- The comment section becomes a hub of Mzansi citizens sharing their initial fear and later turning to humour as a coping mechanism
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Briefly News Better Now.
In a tale that seems straight out of a whimsical storybook, a TikTok video has surfaced, revealing a rather unexpected twist to a routine grocery shopping experience.
Woolworths has always held a high standard, defending its status as the private school of grocery stores in SA, but this video had people tripping.
Mzansi woman shows live frog in store-bought spinach
Posted by user @constance.beauty, the video captures the moment a woman stumbles upon a live frog nestled within a bag of store-bought spinach from a well-known private school's grocery store in Mzansi.
The lady whipped out her phone and recorded a video showing the frog. She almost jumped out of her own skin when it started squirming.
Take a look:
Mzansi people take cover in humour
Comments flooded in, expressing a mix of astonishment and amusement. Despite the initial shock, Mzansi citizens quickly turn to humour as a way to cope with the unexpected revelation.
Read some of the comments:
Gone said:
“That's how fresh Woolies are ”
That_thicc_browngirl shared:
“I will stick to buying my veggies by the road side, thanks.”
Lebohang Moloi I was in shocked:
“The way I would’ve cried and moved out of the house same time ”
KagisoCandice laughed:
“It's still alive. Shows how fresh their greens are”
Investigation launched over frog in McDonald’s burger
Stressed man shares picture of woman’s wig on his dashboard: "This girl is too comfortable around me
Briefly News reported that casually going about his day, picking up some McDonald’s on his way home, a man was caught off guard when he opened his daughter’s burger and found prince charming in frog form chilling on the patty. Ain’t nobody kissing a frog, not today, my man!
There have been many odd things found in burgers, but we are almost sure a whole entire frog is a first for Mzansi. Poor guy must have been hungry and just wanted a little chompy chomp, LOL.
The enraged father took a bunch of snaps of the cute critter smothered in mayo and took to Facebook to name and shame Secunda McDonald’s.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News