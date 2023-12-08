A TikTok video posted by user @constance.beauty takes Mzansi by storm as it unveils a live frog

The video sparks a wave of reactions, with Mzansi citizens expressing a mix of shock, disbelief

The comment section becomes a hub of Mzansi citizens sharing their initial fear and later turning to humour as a coping mechanism

In a tale that seems straight out of a whimsical storybook, a TikTok video has surfaced, revealing a rather unexpected twist to a routine grocery shopping experience.

This woman almost had a heartattack when the frog in her spinach started moving. Image: @constance.beauty

Source: TikTok

Woolworths has always held a high standard, defending its status as the private school of grocery stores in SA, but this video had people tripping.

Mzansi woman shows live frog in store-bought spinach

Posted by user @constance.beauty, the video captures the moment a woman stumbles upon a live frog nestled within a bag of store-bought spinach from a well-known private school's grocery store in Mzansi.

The lady whipped out her phone and recorded a video showing the frog. She almost jumped out of her own skin when it started squirming.

Take a look:

Mzansi people take cover in humour

Comments flooded in, expressing a mix of astonishment and amusement. Despite the initial shock, Mzansi citizens quickly turn to humour as a way to cope with the unexpected revelation.

Read some of the comments:

Gone said:

“That's how fresh Woolies are ”

That_thicc_browngirl shared:

“I will stick to buying my veggies by the road side, thanks.”

Lebohang Moloi I was in shocked:

“The way I would’ve cried and moved out of the house same time ”

KagisoCandice laughed:

“It's still alive. Shows how fresh their greens are”

Investigation launched over frog in McDonald’s burger

Briefly News reported that casually going about his day, picking up some McDonald’s on his way home, a man was caught off guard when he opened his daughter’s burger and found prince charming in frog form chilling on the patty. Ain’t nobody kissing a frog, not today, my man!

There have been many odd things found in burgers, but we are almost sure a whole entire frog is a first for Mzansi. Poor guy must have been hungry and just wanted a little chompy chomp, LOL.

The enraged father took a bunch of snaps of the cute critter smothered in mayo and took to Facebook to name and shame Secunda McDonald’s.

