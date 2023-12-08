Global site navigation

From Leafy Greens to Hopping Surprise: TikTok Video Shows Live Frog in Private School’s Spinach
People

From Leafy Greens to Hopping Surprise: TikTok Video Shows Live Frog in Private School’s Spinach

by  Denika Herbst
  • A TikTok video posted by user @constance.beauty takes Mzansi by storm as it unveils a live frog
  • The video sparks a wave of reactions, with Mzansi citizens expressing a mix of shock, disbelief
  • The comment section becomes a hub of Mzansi citizens sharing their initial fear and later turning to humour as a coping mechanism

PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make Briefly News Better Now.

In a tale that seems straight out of a whimsical storybook, a TikTok video has surfaced, revealing a rather unexpected twist to a routine grocery shopping experience.

TikTok video posted by user @constance.beauty takes Mzansi by storm as it unveils a live frog
This woman almost had a heartattack when the frog in her spinach started moving. Image: @constance.beauty
Source: TikTok

Woolworths has always held a high standard, defending its status as the private school of grocery stores in SA, but this video had people tripping.

Mzansi woman shows live frog in store-bought spinach

Posted by user @constance.beauty, the video captures the moment a woman stumbles upon a live frog nestled within a bag of store-bought spinach from a well-known private school's grocery store in Mzansi.

Read also

"She is screaming internally": Woman has hilarious reaction to botched haircut

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The lady whipped out her phone and recorded a video showing the frog. She almost jumped out of her own skin when it started squirming.

Take a look:

Mzansi people take cover in humour

Comments flooded in, expressing a mix of astonishment and amusement. Despite the initial shock, Mzansi citizens quickly turn to humour as a way to cope with the unexpected revelation.

Read some of the comments:

Gone said:

“That's how fresh Woolies are ”

That_thicc_browngirl shared:

“I will stick to buying my veggies by the road side, thanks.”

Lebohang Moloi I was in shocked:

“The way I would’ve cried and moved out of the house same time ”

KagisoCandice laughed:

“It's still alive. Shows how fresh their greens are”

Investigation launched over frog in McDonald’s burger

Read also

Stressed man shares picture of woman’s wig on his dashboard: "This girl is too comfortable around me

Briefly News reported that casually going about his day, picking up some McDonald’s on his way home, a man was caught off guard when he opened his daughter’s burger and found prince charming in frog form chilling on the patty. Ain’t nobody kissing a frog, not today, my man!

There have been many odd things found in burgers, but we are almost sure a whole entire frog is a first for Mzansi. Poor guy must have been hungry and just wanted a little chompy chomp, LOL.

The enraged father took a bunch of snaps of the cute critter smothered in mayo and took to Facebook to name and shame Secunda McDonald’s.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel