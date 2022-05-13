A man and his daughter got a surprise in their McDonald’s meal that they were not loving, a whole entire frog

The furious customer snapped some shots of the McFroggie and took to social media to share his disgust

Apparently, McDonald’s is looking into the matter, however, the people of Mzansi are not convinced this situation is true

Casually going about his day, picking up some McDonald’s on his way home, a man was caught off guard when he opened his daughter’s burger and found prince charming in frog form chilling on the patty. Ain’t nobody kissing a frog, not today, my man!

McDonald's has launched an investigation after a frog was found in a burger in Mpumalanga.

Source: Getty Images

There have been many odd things found in burgers, but we are almost sure a whole entire frog is a first for Mzansi. Poor guy must have been hungry and just wanted a little chompy chomp, LOL.

The enraged father took a bunch of snaps of the cute critter smothered in mayo and took to Facebook to name and shame Secunda McDonald’s.

Adding a little humour to the absolutely absurd incident, the man ended his rant with:

“Yes, you see right, it's a McFroggie!”

Business Insider reported that a case of investigation has been opened and that McDonald’s is taking it very seriously. How a frog got onto one of their burgers, they do not know but McInestigators are on it!

"We take this matter very seriously and are working with all parties to ensure this is resolved," said Daniel Padiachy, chief of marketing, communications, IT and supply chain at McDonald's.

Avid McDonald eaters are in utter disbelief of the Mctastrophy

Seeing the shocking news ALL over social media, McDonald’s lovers felt the need to weigh in and defend their favourite fast-food restaurant. How the heck did this happen, it has to be a scam, right? People are hoping it is all just for laughs or they’ll have to ditch Ronald for Colonel Sanders.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@LuciaZondo said:

“I don't believe it one bit, how does a frog end up in the kitchen? Survive in a hot burger? Makes no sense ”

@norman_sebate said:

“I don't believe this even in a flash. You might have a bad experience with the store before, so you thought of a plan to tarnish their image and try to get one's child fired. Or maybe o broke o batla zaaka ya mahala. O sele ntate kwena kraft. Wanting izzy money.”

@ziggleton said:

@HokoBongi87 said:

