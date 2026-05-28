The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a criminal investigation after an unidentified explosive device detonated inside a Woolworths outlet

The midnight explosion occurred at 01:00 on Thursday, 28 May 2026, on a product shelf inside the Woolworths branch at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre

Elite bomb disposal and crime scene units are sweeping the commercial premises to figure out the exact nature of the weapon and track down the unknown perpetrators

Local officials have confirmed that a device exploded at a local Woolworths. Image: @exclusivekueen / @ExtrovertedGent

Source: Twitter

The South African Police Service (SAPS) are handling a high-priority criminal investigation following a shocking security breach at one of Pretoria's busiest shopping districts. According to police reports, the unidentified explosive went off inside the Woolworths store at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre.

The alarming incident reported by Caxton Network News occurred during the early hours of Thursday, 28 Mat 2026. SAPS Tshwane District spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk, confirmed that the store manager received an urgent telephone call from night-shift staff members around 01:00 deep within the retail floor. First responders and emergency support services were dispatched to the mall.

An explosive device goes off inside a Woolworths store

They closed off the area to secure the premises and establish a safe operational grid. Preliminary forensic details indicate that the mysterious explosive device had been placed on one of the retail store shelves before being triggered. At the time of the blast, five night-shift store packers were working on the floor nearby.

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Source: Briefly News