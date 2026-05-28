CAMBODIA— The Kingdom of Cambodia has sent out an official communication directed at African nationals currently present there, covering people from Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda along with several other countries. This communication indicates the temporary permission for their presence concludes on 31 May 2026. Ghanaians were also evacuated from South Africa following anti-illegal immigration protests nationwide sparking fear of xenophobic attacks.

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Cambodia doesn't want Africans in the country. Image: epixx

Source: Getty Images

Documents from the immigration headquarters explain that individuals who handled required payments should exit the country by the end of May 2026 at the latest. Starting June 1 2026, detection of any unauthorized presence at borders or inside territories leads to detention. Affected persons encounter a prison period spanning two years together with payment of eight thousand American dollars prior to any exit approval.

Security forces plan sweeps across potential shelter spots beginning on the first of June to identify those exceeding allowed time and pass matters to relevant offices for processing.

Cambodia kicks Africans out

Cambodian authorities have urged the groups named in the document to observe the instructions without fail. Representatives indicated zero acceptance for breaking residency regulations. All parties received reminders about meeting every condition outlined. The release highlighted determination to enforce measures on rule violations while expressing thanks for understanding shown by visitors.

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Ghanaians land in Accra

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Ghanaians who were evacuated from South Africa arrived safely in Accra, Ghana. A top-level politician welcomed them, kissed babies and shook hands as he promised to keep his people safe.

Source: Briefly News