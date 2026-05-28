Cambodia Sets Exit Deadline for African Nationals Amid Immigration Crackdown
CAMBODIA— The Kingdom of Cambodia has sent out an official communication directed at African nationals currently present there, covering people from Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda along with several other countries. This communication indicates the temporary permission for their presence concludes on 31 May 2026. Ghanaians were also evacuated from South Africa following anti-illegal immigration protests nationwide sparking fear of xenophobic attacks.
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Documents from the immigration headquarters explain that individuals who handled required payments should exit the country by the end of May 2026 at the latest. Starting June 1 2026, detection of any unauthorized presence at borders or inside territories leads to detention. Affected persons encounter a prison period spanning two years together with payment of eight thousand American dollars prior to any exit approval.
Security forces plan sweeps across potential shelter spots beginning on the first of June to identify those exceeding allowed time and pass matters to relevant offices for processing.
Cambodia kicks Africans out
Cambodian authorities have urged the groups named in the document to observe the instructions without fail. Representatives indicated zero acceptance for breaking residency regulations. All parties received reminders about meeting every condition outlined. The release highlighted determination to enforce measures on rule violations while expressing thanks for understanding shown by visitors.
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Ghanaians land in Accra
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Ghanaians who were evacuated from South Africa arrived safely in Accra, Ghana. A top-level politician welcomed them, kissed babies and shook hands as he promised to keep his people safe.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za