A hilarious video of a man attempting to cook some popcorn over an open fire has been circulating online

In the clip, he is seen preparing the snack in an uncovered pot and sees the cooked popcorn flying in the air

The man dodges for safety to evade the puffed snack and Saffas could not help but laugh at the funny catastrophe

One man who tried himself out at cooking over an open fire had amused South African social media users with belly aches from laughter.

A video of the man was shared on Facebook by Embrace The Lost Hope and shows him attempting to cook some popcorn over an open fire in the uncovered pot – talk about a recipe for disaster.

Saffas were amused by an man trying to make popcorn. Image: Embrace The Lost Hope/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The cooked corn kernel is seen flying all over the place as the man dodges the popcorn which mostly ends up on the ground. It is quite a hilarious sight, to say the least - LOL.

The Facebook post was captioned:

“When is a man's turn in kitchen.”

Saffas could not help but laugh at the cooking disaster, with some wondering if the man even knew what he was cooking.

Check out some of the comments to the funny video below:

Success Musialike replied:

“It seems he doesn't know how expensive oil is now.”

Mzoocool WoMalandela wrote:

“I wonder if he knows what he was cooking.”

Shey Sheilla Mega Zoe shared:

“And men will always think it’s easy in the kitchen. Next time use your hands to cover the pot.”

Celina Masemene said:

“My relationship status.”

Martin Mahaseni commented:

“Now they gonna eat from the ground.”

