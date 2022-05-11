A young man studied hard to get a tertiary education, however, hasn’t been as lucky with getting a job

Twitter user @Ndi_Muvenda_ now makes bricks to keep afloat but is not letting that stop him from reaching for the stars

The unemployed graduate’s vibe left many feeling inspired and proud of his hustle and unwavering determination

There are thousands of unemployed graduates in Mzansi. One young man has refused to let his situation define his future and knows there will be light at the end of the tunnel… eventually.

Twitter user @Ndi_Muvenda_ might be unemployed but he won't let that stop him from making things happen. Image: Twitter / (@Ndi_Muvenda_)

Having studied many long hours to get a qualification, it can be extremely demotivating to stay unemployed thereafter. While making bricks was not this man’s plan, he is making the most of it.

Twitter user @Ndi_Muvenda_ took to his timeline with a few snaps of his hustle. He might not be where he wants to be, however, that will not stop him from continuing to push. Nothing will break his stride, and we love it!

“We up getting ready for the day Giving yesterday bricks some water.

“Being unemployed graduate won’t stop me from going after my dreams ❤️”

Mzansi peeps stand from their seats to clap for the young man

While he could have given up like so many do, he is out there making things happen and that goes a long way. The people of Mzansi love his vibe and pray goodness comes to him soon.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@papahlayinhlulo said:

“Once did this job. Boom busy doing this got a call to come for an interview and the rest is history.”

@LindinkosiNdlo1 said:

“Go on and shinethings will work out.”

@tsipa_t said:

