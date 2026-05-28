South African student Sibe Dlamini shares her experience abroad in a TikTok vlog

Cost of living comparisons highlight major differences between South Africa and India across key categories

Social media users react with a mix of admiration, concern, and curiosity about her life overseas

Sibe Dlamini provided Mzansi a glimpse into her daily life while studying in India. Image: @lifewithsibe

Source: TikTok

A South African student living in India has given social media users a glimpse into her daily routine. Mzansi raised both praise and concern online.

In a TikTok video posted on 27 May 2026, Sibe Dlamini documented a typical day in her life while studying abroad, showing her accommodation, classroom, library visit, and the transport she uses to get around. She also shared a breakfast stop at Starbucks before her early class, saying:

“Then I went to Starbucks for breakfast because today I had 8 am classes.”

Social media users shared mixed reactions after seeing the student’s routine abroad. Image: @lifewithsibe

Source: TikTok

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Cost of living in South Africa vs India

South Africa has a much higher overall cost of living compared to India, with average expenses estimated to be about 2.7 times higher. The gap is most visible in major categories such as housing, which is around four times more expensive, as well as restaurants and transport, which are also significantly higher.

Daily essentials are also more costly in South Africa. Items like groceries, childcare, clothing, and basic services such as the internet all show noticeable price increases compared to India, ranging from roughly double to nearly three times the cost in some cases.

While entertainment and lifestyle expenses also tend to be higher, the difference is less extreme than in essential spending categories. Overall, maintaining a similar standard of living in South Africa requires a considerably larger budget than in India across most aspects of everyday life.

View the TikTok video below:

South Africans were in awe of life in India

Social media users shared mixed reactions on Sibe's page, ranging from concern and admiration to curiosity and excitement after seeing posts about someone living overseas, with comments highlighting safety worries, cultural curiosity, and praise for stepping out of a comfort zone.

Tshiamo🇿🇦 said:

"How did you even get there? You are brave."

zanelereed wrote:

"I'd be so depressed."

𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐠𝐢𝐫𝐥’𝐌𝐨🤍 asked

"uhlala kuphi?😭😭"

Mpumelelo🇿🇦 said:

"Be safe."

Amanda Cele exclaimed:

"I’m sure the food is so nice 😭🔥🔥"

Missa_Monakali commented:

"Show us more!! Super proud of you for going out of your comfort zone! What a full and successful life you have."

Lapis Lazuli asked:

"How is it being there, baby? Like the standard of living, safety? How are you treated? Culture shocks? Etc"

#BDPili 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇶🇦🇱🇸🇮🇳 said:

"🥺My TikTok was not working when I was in India, then a lady said to me it was banned by the government."

More Briefly News stories on vlogs abroad

Ugandan travellers shared a vibrant final-day vlog of their South African holiday, capturing their excitement and memorable experiences before heading home.

A Ghanaian TikToker shared a vlog documenting their departure from South Africa, reflecting on their travel experience and capturing final moments before leaving.

A Swati princess shared a vlog showing behind-the-scenes moments from attending a high-profile state dinner, giving viewers a glimpse into royal protocol and event preparations.

Source: Briefly News