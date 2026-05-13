A behind-the-scenes royal vlog gave viewers an exclusive glimpse into a high-profile state dinner attended by dignitaries and members of royalty

The event, hosted as part of an international parliamentary gathering, highlighted formal diplomacy, culture, and royal hospitality

Social media lit up with reactions as viewers praised the elegance on display, the fashion, and the unexpected celebrity appearances in the footage

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The princess gave the BTS and the final glam look. Image: @tive.eeee/Instagram and @tive.eeee/TikTok

Source: UGC

Swati princess HRH Princess Buhlebetive Dlamini, shared a behind-the-scenes vlog of the state dinner, posted on TikTok on 12 May 2026. The vlog gave viewers a glimpse of what it was like inside the room.

The video showed preparations for the event, the journey to the venue, the menu, and the setup of the hall, along with the guests in attendance. It also highlighted the evening’s performances, the food served, and a brief look at speeches, including moments featuring King Mswati III and his wives.

Overall, the vlog captured the elegant and formal atmosphere of the night from a princess's perspective.

The dinner featured some familiar South African faces. Image: @tive.eeee

Source: TikTok

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King Mswati III hosts formal dinner for leaders

Spotted in the princess's vlog were former South African president Jacob Zuma and the king himself. The heads of state dinner is a formal dinner in honour of OACPS–EU Parliamentarians who are in the country for the OACPS–EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly, which began earlier in the week.

The event brought together legislators and delegates from across member states for high-level engagement, discussions and networking as part of a broader international parliamentary cooperation platform spanning multiple countries.

The gathering formed part of the official programme linked to the Ezulwini-hosted conference, reinforcing diplomatic relations and legislative collaboration between the African, Caribbean and Pacific states and the European Union.

View the TikTok vlog below:

Social media reacts with admiration and curiosity

The video drew strong reactions online, with viewers praising the elegance and royal lifestyle of the evening, as well as the princess’s fashion, while the comment section filled with admiration, questions and light humour. This is what Mzansi had to say on @tive.eee's page:

Extraterrestrial said:

"Beautiful, with so much glamor, I am sure Eswatini is a first World country."

Ms Mojuta wrote:

"I see our president and former president 🥰🔥"

Beatrice.🪐exclaoimed:

"ay shame uyasbusisa ngama vlogs🤏🏼🤏🏼I like it."

Tabayasss said:

"I wonder what royalty does for fun🤔"

dutch.ess stated:

"That dress darling 🤏🏽"

Mlondi sbonelo William Mkhize said:

"Ayybo uMkhulu Zuma 😭"

Phinka praised:

"Beauty at its finest 🥰🤍"

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A bodyguard of Eswatini’s King Mswati III allegedly died by suicide during a high-profile SADC-linked coronation anniversary event in Ezulwini, prompting reports of possible grievances linked to working conditions.

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Source: Briefly News