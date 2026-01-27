A man with a passion for African culture shared a video of himself making a traditional outfit from scratch

The German man went viral as he showed knowledge about Swati culture with an impressive DIY project

He shared the step-by-step process of creating each component of Swati traditional regalia

A man posted about his love for Swati culture and flexed his tailoring skills. He turned fabric into Swati regalia before modelling the ensemble.

The content creator was raving about the Swati culture, and he showed his appreciation in a Facebook post. He spotlighted the tradition's beauty as it is reflected through the traditional wear.

In a post on Facebook, Luke VanderWal shared that he feels Swati culture is African excellence. He tailored the traditional attire for men, which includes a leopard skinand various fabrics. The creator used a combination of seshoeshoe, Swati print and paisley print to create a wrap. He proudly took a walk around Germany dressed as a Swati person, oozing African pride. Watch the video of the man below:

German man's Swati outfit impresses

People were stunned that the German man took time to dress like a Swati person. Online users complimented the man on rocking the traditional look. The man's content is regularly about his link to Eswatini and his love for the culture.

Many gushed that he was putting Swati culture on the map. Online users encouraged the man to continue celebrating Swati culture overseas. Read online users' comments below:

Ncamile VanderWal gushed over the man:

"Washa! Bangene sthandwa sami Luke VanderWa.l"

Crystal J Hillary felt proud of the man's display:

"Rooting for you keep makings us proud."

Dumile Ngcamphalala appreciated Luke's love for Swati culture:

"Love this Love our culture and luke you make it so awesome."

Fundo Fufu Happiness admired the man's stroll:

"I love the confident walk - it's just part of who you are! "

Peter Johnson wondered how he got the animal skin:

"Don't they give you a hard time with the animal skin at the airport?"

Shirley Kabomo Corpe gushed over the video:

"I think if we all take the idea that this man is Eswatini regardless of his skin color we will be able to teach our grandchildren Ubuntu."

Sibongile Joyce appreciated the German man wearing Swati regalia:

"History always reveal its self today we have a white man who is so handsome in our traditional clothing some are blessed let's embrace this beauty "

Innocentia Isabella Sarah Root applauded Luke:

"I absolutely love it! "

