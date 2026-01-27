A wedding dance meant to impress instead amused Mzansi after groomsmen struggled to stay in sync during their routine

The light-hearted clip quickly went viral, sparking jokes and playful reactions across social media

Despite the teasing, many viewers praised the confidence and joyful spirit behind the unforgettable moment

Bathong! A wedding moment meant to impress has instead left Mzansi in stitches after a video of groomsmen attempting a choreographed dance went viral on social media.

A group of groomsmen entertained online users with their wedding dance. Image: Masingita Moretsele

Source: Facebook

The clip, shared on Facebook on 25 January 2026 by the groom’s sister under the handle Masingita Moretsele, showed the groomsmen performing what appeared to be a well-practised routine at the wedding celebration. However, instead of synchronised moves, the men were visibly out of rhythm, moving in different directions and struggling to stay in sync, much to the amusement of online viewers.

Their awkward dance steps and stiff movements quickly caught the attention of Mzansi netizens, with many cracking jokes and poking fun at the performance. One commenter hilariously wrote:

"Next time just go straight to your brother’s wedding. Don’t practise, there is no difference."

Despite the online teasing, the groom’s sister, who shared the video, seemed proud of the moment. In her Facebook caption, she praised the groomsmen’s efforts, writing:

"My brother’s wedding was lit. After two weeks’ practice, they nailed it."

The digital creator Masingita Moretsele's light-hearted caption added to the humour, sparking even more reactions in the comments section.

South Africans flooded the post with laughing emojis, jokes and playful remarks, with many saying the groomsmen’s confidence made the moment even more entertaining. Others pointed out that weddings are about joy and memories, not perfection, applauding the group for giving it their all.

While the dance may not have been technically flawless, it certainly achieved one thing, which is bringing laughter and entertainment to thousands of social media users across the country. The clip quickly gained traction, proving once again that it is often the unplanned and imperfect moments that steal the show.

SA cracks jokes over groomsmen’s wedding dance

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the gents’ wedding dance, saying:

Gladys Nake asked:

"You said they practised for two weeks, then nailed it? Which nails did they use? "

Faye B George said:

"They look like they're struggling to climb up a mountain, no nailing here lol."

Elnisha Viola added:

"Wow, look how their legs-(nails) are nailing on the floor."

Manka Wakichaga Kilemakyaro expressed:

"Wait, you said they nailed itit's like their legs are tied or being pulled with someone behind them."

Robbin Mereotlhe commented:

"Bros are trying extra hard to be in the rhythm m finished laughing."

Watch the video below:

