“Love Your Style”: Madala Pulls Off Zulu Charm on Cashier With Outfit Check, SA Entertained
- A stylish elderly man became an internet sensation after a heartwarming interaction with a KZN cafe worker was shared online
- The clip was posted on TikTok, capturing the well-dressed regular showing off his high-end fashion choices to an adoring fan
- Social media users praised the man for his humble nature and sharp sense of style, with many comparing him to a famous food icon
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
A spontaneous moment of banter between a service worker and a regular customer touched the hearts of thousands across the country.
The delightful video was shared on TikTok by @sdahmlangeni on January 22 2026, showing her favourite regular as he prepared to head home after his coffee break.
The video began with the creator noticing the man's impeccable style, specifically pointing out that he was dressed in the Polo brand. The “madala” proudly displayed his clean look, which consisted of navy pants and a crisp white shirt, both from the prestigious brand, while conversing in isiZulu. He further detailed his outfit by mentioning his shoes were from Jekyll & Hide, while she hyped him up in the background.
High-end fashion meets humble personality
She jokingly remarked that his entire ensemble was likely equivalent to her monthly salary, suggesting he was a man of significant means. The interaction took a hilarious turn as they bid each other farewell, and TikTok user @sdahmlangeni jokingly asked him to tell his wife that she was now the “second wife.” The comment sent the man into a fit of loud laughter, showcasing the friendly bond they share.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
SA loves the stylish madala
The clip quickly gained massive views, with the online community flooding the comments section with compliments. Many viewers were impressed by how respectful and humble he was, while others engaged in light-hearted banter. Several users pointed out his striking resemblance to Colonel Sanders, the founder of KFC, noting that his neat white shirt and sophisticated aura made him look like a global icon.
User @tayy said:
"At Jekyll & Hide iscathulo siwu (a shoes is around) R9000 🥰."
User @easy shared:
"Love your style, madala 👍."
User @Kgotso Lobakeng added:
"Let me see turnaround 😂. Sdah, uyi character chomi (you're a character, my friend), as for tell your wife 😂."
User @Nomthandazo Nyembe commented:
"Wow, waze wanomoya omuhle, ugqoke kahle futhi (he has a calming spirit and is dressed very well)."
User @user9068117315037 shared:
"Such a respectful and humble person."
User @startrek359 said:
"Expensive taste."
User @🇿🇦sonosakhendiyane84🇮🇹👆 joked:
"Ngiyaqala ukubona ikhehla lase KFC (this is my first time seeing the KFC man)."
3 Briefly News fashion-related articles
- A young fashion influencer started a conversation about personal style and cultural clash after detailing the discomfort of dressing elegantly in the township due to mockery.
- A local man shared a helpful guide to an affordable charity store in Cape Town that offers a wide range of household items and fashion.
- A group of learners stunned the internet with out-of-this-world prom outfits and sleek dance moves, dancing to a classic song.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za