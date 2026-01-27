A stylish elderly man became an internet sensation after a heartwarming interaction with a KZN cafe worker was shared online

The clip was posted on TikTok, capturing the well-dressed regular showing off his high-end fashion choices to an adoring fan

Social media users praised the man for his humble nature and sharp sense of style, with many comparing him to a famous food icon

A cafe worker captured a moment of the playful banter with one of her regulars, spoken in Zulu. Image: @sdahmlangeni

Source: TikTok

A spontaneous moment of banter between a service worker and a regular customer touched the hearts of thousands across the country.

The delightful video was shared on TikTok by @sdahmlangeni on January 22 2026, showing her favourite regular as he prepared to head home after his coffee break.

The video began with the creator noticing the man's impeccable style, specifically pointing out that he was dressed in the Polo brand. The “madala” proudly displayed his clean look, which consisted of navy pants and a crisp white shirt, both from the prestigious brand, while conversing in isiZulu. He further detailed his outfit by mentioning his shoes were from Jekyll & Hide, while she hyped him up in the background.

High-end fashion meets humble personality

She jokingly remarked that his entire ensemble was likely equivalent to her monthly salary, suggesting he was a man of significant means. The interaction took a hilarious turn as they bid each other farewell, and TikTok user @sdahmlangeni jokingly asked him to tell his wife that she was now the “second wife.” The comment sent the man into a fit of loud laughter, showcasing the friendly bond they share.

SA loves the stylish madala

The clip quickly gained massive views, with the online community flooding the comments section with compliments. Many viewers were impressed by how respectful and humble he was, while others engaged in light-hearted banter. Several users pointed out his striking resemblance to Colonel Sanders, the founder of KFC, noting that his neat white shirt and sophisticated aura made him look like a global icon.

Many viewers loved the woman's attitude towards her customer while complimenting the man for his willingness to engage in friendly banter. Image: Sdah Mabotse Mlangeni

Source: Facebook

User @tayy said:

"At Jekyll & Hide iscathulo siwu (a shoes is around) R9000 🥰."

User @easy shared:

"Love your style, madala 👍."

User @Kgotso Lobakeng added:

"Let me see turnaround 😂. Sdah, uyi character chomi (you're a character, my friend), as for tell your wife 😂."

User @Nomthandazo Nyembe commented:

"Wow, waze wanomoya omuhle, ugqoke kahle futhi (he has a calming spirit and is dressed very well)."

User @user9068117315037 shared:

"Such a respectful and humble person."

User @startrek359 said:

"Expensive taste."

User @🇿🇦sonosakhendiyane84🇮🇹👆 joked:

"Ngiyaqala ukubona ikhehla lase KFC (this is my first time seeing the KFC man)."

