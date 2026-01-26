A talented young man captivated the nation after his amusing radio presenter impersonation for his grandmother went viral

The heartwarming footage shared on TikTok led to a special feature on SABC’s Morning Live before the duo received a radio station invitation

Social media users praised the grandson’s devotion, with many calling for the radio station to offer him a permanent position

A video showing Kenny and his gogo inside the Lesedi FM studios as she enjoyed a live broadcast of her favourite songs moved Mzansi. Image: @realkennymcvital

Source: TikTok

The power of social media and the beauty of intergenerational love took centre stage as a grandson turned his grandmother’s dream into a reality.

This heartwarming journey gained massive traction through a video shared by TikTok user @realkennymcvital, whose post amassed thousands of views after he entertained his gogo with a flawless impression of a Lesedi FM presenter.

The duo first warmed hearts while listening to an instrumental jazz track, during which Kenny used a professional radio voice to interject as the music played. The moment was so nostalgic that it was later featured on SABC’S Morning Live, where presenters noted how the clip resonated with the public.

From home broadcasts to Lesedi FM broadcasting studios

On Sunday, January 25, 2026, TikTok user @realkennymcvital shared a follow-up post showing him and Magogo at the Lesedi FM studios in Bloemfontein. Gogo was captured beaming with joy as she jammed to their favourite jazz song right in front of the station's presenters, finally experiencing the magic of radio firsthand. Kenny, who is clearly very fond of his grandmother, expressed his gratitude in the caption, noting that Gogo’s dream had finally come true. He thanked the station and the public for their support, sparking an emotional response from thousands of followers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA is moved by the grandson’s devotion

The video went viral, gaining 945K views, 132K likes, and nearly 2K comments from an online community that was deeply moved by Kenny’s love for his granny. While many viewers praised Kenny for the love and effort he puts into his grandmother, others were in awe of his natural talent. They insisted that he was made for radio and urged Lesedi FM to hire him, noting that his presence would surely attract them and many other listeners.

Many social media users were moved to tears, praising Kenny for being a dedicated grandson who truly cares for his elders. Image: @realkennymcvital

Source: TikTok

User @Queen Victoria said:

"I'm not a Lesedi FM listener, but, if they hire you, Kenny, you'd up their numbers, boy😊."

User @Rabzee84 commented:

"I live for these updates. Your river of blessings will overflow to eternity. Your children and their children will be blessed beyond measure 🥹🥰."

User @Thembz_22 shared:

"Oh, she's so happy. Yoh, Magogo 🥺."

User @Speak With Signs added:

"The power of manifesting what you desire 🙌🏾. I'm so happy for you and magogo 🥹❤️. With God, all things are possible 🙏🏾🙌🏾."

User @Oratile added:

"Power of social media ☺️."

User @Zuko said:

"Lesedi FM, please give him a chance, please bathong. This guy is made for radio 📻. Even if he starts on a graveyard slot, it would be fine."

Briefly News articles about gogos

A grandmother from rural KwaZulu-Natal became an internet sensation after sharing a day in her life during her pension grant payday.

A 26-year-old grandchild surprised her grandmother with a massive home makeover, including new furniture and a fresh coat of paint, impressing many viewers.

While chatting with her granddaughter, Gogo Savelelo revealed that she has never been to church or school, leaving social media users in stitches.

Source: Briefly News