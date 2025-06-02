A group of learners stunned the internet with out-of-this-world prom outfits and sleek dance moves, dancing to a classic banger

They wore show-stopping designs that looked like they were pulled straight from a sci-fi runway, in the video shared on TikTok

Social media users were shocked, impressed, and confused all at once by the bold prom transformation

A video of a group of learners at their prom looking like celebrities from the year 3000 went viral, with people saying they wore clothes from the future.

The TikTok clip shared by @derrickdonz showed learners wild and wonderful outfits and a surprise dance, with social media users living for every second.

Learners show off prom outfits

The girls pulled up in jaw-dropping dresses that needed a whole crew to help them walk. Some had long trains, others featured built-in headwear that looked like stylish shelter domes. Every detail screamed drama and confidence.

The boys weren’t left behind either. Some wore all-white suits with floral hats, while others had shoulder pieces that extended outwards in bold shapes. To top it all off, they lined up near a red carpet and performed a full dance challenge to Shallipopi’s Laho tune, clearly rehearsed to perfection.

SA comments on the outfits

The clip went viral, reaching 338K views, 29K likes, and over 1.3K responses from social media users who couldn't contain their amusement in the comment section. Many were interested in knowing the theme and hoping to see the designers who made the bold, futuristic outfits.

Some shared funny comments, calling it a mix of the Durban July, the Met Gala and a wedding. Others were genuinely impressed with the effort and creativity and cheered them on for going all out and making the prom unforgettable.

User @ThickMamacita added:

"The guy in white yena? 😭😭There's so much going on in this video."

User @ItsjustKesa said:

"Are we going to talk about my umbrella’s dress being in the car or no😭?"

User @Aphelele shared:

"I’ve never been so confused 😭- matric dance, funeral, or are they shooting a movie?"

User @jin added:

"All of this is so beautiful and artistic. I bet everyone negative here is just suffering from FOMO."

User @Sibusile Khumalo commented:

"This reminded me of Michael Jackson's Thriller music video😭."

User @Rato said:

"It’s like a ritual of some sort with the queen and king, scary."

Watch the TikTok video below:

