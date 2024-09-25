A video of a Grade 12 learner from Seguku High School in Uganda left the online community in stitches as she rocked up wearing a long red dress that needed four people to carry

The young lady also struggled as she walked to the red carpet, leaving people thinking the dress was too heavy for her

Social media users joked that the babe was probably inspired by our celebrity and fashion guru Somizi, while others wished to see her inside the venue

A matriculant needed four people to carry her matric dance dress. Image: @ronniechamountfits

Source: TikTok

A Ugandan fashion shop owner shared a video of a Grade 12 learner wearing one of his dresses to her matric dance, leaving the online community with so much to say.

The video was shared on the clothing shop's TikTok page under the user name @ronniechamoutfits and attracted 239K views, 7K likes, and over 1.3K comments.

The long walk to the red carpert

The clip shows the babe walking a distance in a street full of dust, with four people in her larger-than-life red ball gown. She goes to the red carpet to speak to a lady carrying a microphone and take pictures.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps share their views on the outfit

After seeing the video, social media users took to the comment section to share amusing comments. Some said the babe was related to Somizi, while others felt she had supportive parents.

User @cyber.annggieugc commented:

"I need MD to be illegal."

User @amy_langa13 said:

"Also thought of Somizi aswell😂."

User @lebzamok shared:

"This can't be South Africa 😩😩🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈."

User @ayanda_611 noted:

"She looks tired, maybe the shoes 👠 are not comfortable, or perhaps the dress is heavy for her."

User @moretlo1 added:

"No one to blame but @somgaga on this one, deep down we all know this dress ATE,😍😍,"

User @rosemari4u asked:

"Is she going to the Durban July or matric farewell🤣?"

Grade 12 learners arrive at their matric dance wearing outfits inspired by Kanye West

In another Briefly News article, Grade 12 learners from Kampala left the online community in awe after rocking up to their matric dance wearing dramatic black outfits and the guy donning a face mask.

Social media users joked that Kanye West and his wife inspired them.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News