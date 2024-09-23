One mother in Mzansi went viral on social media for reaction after seeing her daughter in a wig for the first time

The young girl who was gearing up for her matric ball left her mom emotional, and the clip gained massive traction

Comments poured in from the online community as they gushed over the heartwarming moment

A mother's love is original and pure, and this mom displayed just that. Her reaction left many people in their feelings.

A mother was left emotional over her daughter's first wig for the matric dance in a TikTok video. Image: @kimu_installs

Source: TikTok

Mom's reaction to seeing daughter with wig for MD

The woman was proud to see her daughter reach such a significant milestone. The footage shared by TikTok user @kimu_installs showed a South African mother's reaction to her daughter after seeing her in a wig for the first time.

The young lady's mom was so emotional and speechless that she began to tear up as her baby girl looked gorgeous for her big night.

@kimu_installs' clip caught the attention of many, clocking over 1.9 million views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA is in their feelings

Mzansi netizens were left with warm and fuzzy feelings after seeing the heartwarming moment between the mother and her child. Many headed to the comments section to rave over the pair.

MsManager said:

"She said so much without saying a single word."

Cliffy Zuluguy Govender was touched:

"Priceless having your mum adore you like this."

Life With The Mkhatshwa’s expressed

"Imagine the day she’ll see her in a graduation gown."

Mesh shared:

"Mother's love, I wish to have like two minutes with my mom, but it's no longer possible. I love this."

Lora said:

"You better make that woman proud."

Lathy_hlongwane commented:

"Why am l crying."

Source: Briefly News