A schoolgirl went viral on social media they installed a wig over her dreadlock in a video making rounds online

The hairstylist showed off the process, and it grabbed the attention of many, gearing over 1.4 million views

People were in awe of the stunning hair, and many headed to the comments section to gush over it

One hairstylist in Mzansi slayed a schoolgirl's hair and left no crumbs. She showed off the process in a TikTok video.

A hairdresser flexed how she installed a wig over long dreadlocks in a TikTok video. Image: @tailormadebeauty_salon

Source: TikTok

Double frontal updo wig installation over dreads

TikTok user @tailormadebeauty_salon had a Grade 12 pupil styling her hair in preparation for her matric ball dance. The hairdresser showed off how she installed a wig over her long dreadlocks, and the outcome was simply to die for.

@tailormadebeauty_salon went on to showcase the final look, and boy, the hair came out fantastic, which left many online users in awe.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video captured the attention of many gearing over 1.4 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip of the schoolgirl's hair transformation below:

SA raves over the stunning hair

Mzansi netizens gushed over the schoolgirl's hair as they flocked to the comments section to compliment the hairdresser.

Gogo Nomvula said:

"Give the hair stylist her flowers."

Kgaugelo Rakopo added:

"You ate."

Christie wrote:

"Dreads where? dreads what? It's giving."

Shudufhadzo gushed over the hairstylist, saying:"

"You ate it up."

Lady zeeh commented:

"You are amazing."

NolungileNtsele was impressed:

"Wow, when they talk about trusting the process."

Mom's priceless reaction to daughter's first wig for matric ball dance

Briefly News previously reported that a mother's love is original and pure, and this mom displayed just that. Her reaction left many people in their feelings.

The woman was proud to see her daughter reach such a significant milestone. The footage shared by TikTok user @kimu_installs showed a South African mother's reaction to her daughter after seeing her in a wig for the first time. The young lady's mom was so emotional and speechless that she began to tear up as her baby girl looked gorgeous for her big night.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News