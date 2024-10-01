A young lady took to social media to showcase how a hairstylist did her dirty, leaving people shocked, and some could relate

One woman in Bloemfontein was left devastated by a hairdresser, and she took to TikTok to call them out.

Braids gone wrong at Bloemfontein salon

TikTok user @mangi_zwane took a risk and went to get her hair braided by a hairstylist in Bloemfontein. The young lady was not quite happy with the turnout of her hair, as she showed it off in a video.

@mangi_zwane went on to express the following while taking to her TikTok caption:

"Sorrows, sorrows, prayers, maybe my hair is the problem. Disclaimer: my hair is natural, but they used a hairdryer one too many times to end up with this."

Take a look at the hun's hair below:

People respond to woman's hair video

Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes while others shared their thoughts, saying:

Beutee_therapy said:

"Bathong, next time please book me for braids."

Poppy added:

"I once dd my nails there and ijoweeee never again."

Mo_tshabi0 wrote:

"White house willows, you wont regret. I only do my hair there."

NiswaM commented:

"Yoooh I did mine there and it’s amazing… I think it depends on the people coz I always go to one person."

NkaNyeZenhle expressed:

"They banned me from coming to that salon because I refused to pay Aki hlanye nna."

