“Your Loss Is Their Gain”: SA Amazed by Coffin Factory Workers Grooving During Work Hours
- A South African coffin factory went viral on TikTok after their official page posted what work looked like for them
- The employees appeared to be having a great time as they crafted permanent resting beds for the dead
- Social media users were stunned by the workers and shared their thoughts in a now-viral TikTok video
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A coffin factory/ warehouse in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, went viral on TikTok after sharing an eyebrow-raising video.
The employees appeared to be enjoying themselves as they crafted coffins for their clients.
Coffin factory goes viral on TikTok
A coffin factory in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal made waves online after a video was posted on their official TikTok page. The employees were having a great time as they crafted coffins for their clients.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The workers busted sweet moves to an Amapiano song while some chilled outside on chairs, enjoying the shade and a meal. Some employers were on duty and finished their assignments while their colleagues utilised their free time.
“She’s wearing my salary”: SA amazed by Zulu bride wearing long cape made of money during gifting ceremony
South Africans found the employees to be insensitive as they were groovy in front of the coffins. Some people pointed out that the workers don’t have to be sad as they don’t work at a mortuary.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Coffins being robbed in graveyard
South Africans have shared their concerns about people digging up coffins in graveyards. An article by Zoutnet shared that six coffins were dug up, stolen and dumped in an abandoned house.
Residents of Ravele in the Sinthumele area were horrified after discovering in early February:
“There were blood-stained tissues stuffed in them, and they were covered in soil. Others looked new. Two were children’s coffins, while the other four were adult-sized coffins.”
Mzansi reacts to groovy coffin makers
Social media users were stunned by jolly workers at a coffin factory:
@kealebogakea2 commented:
“They’ll say, ‘Business is doing great,’ referring to our loss.”
@Nubia pointed out the possible reason for the jolly mood:
“When they receive a big order.”
@Perfect Sibusiso Ubisi was amazed by the now-viral post:
“This app is so random.”
@Njamba highlighted in the comments section:
“Your loss is their gain.”
@Theriso The1 explained to South Africans:
“Guys, this is not a mortuary; they make only caskets.”
@Breaking News🇿🇦 wondered:
“No respect for coffins?”
@Dark Zet🇿🇦asked:
“Respect for woods and linens?”
@Jacqueline_M was amazed by people who were offended by the jolly workers/
“So you guys expect them to be sad?”
@Alex was curious to know the strategy behind the business’ success:
“How do you pray for your business?”
3 More funeral-related stories by Briefly News
- People were floored by pallbearers who fell into a grave while carrying a casket at a wedding and went viral online.
- South Africans were outraged by one Mzansi youngster who climbed into a six-foot-deep grave out of curiosity and trended online.
- A lady had South Africans very emotional after sharing how she unintentionally recorded her mother's death in a now-viral TikTok post.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News (joined in 2024). Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. Chuma has 3 years of experience as a journalist. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za