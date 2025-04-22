A South African coffin factory went viral on TikTok after their official page posted what work looked like for them

The employees appeared to be having a great time as they crafted permanent resting beds for the dead

Social media users were stunned by the workers and shared their thoughts in a now-viral TikTok video

A coffin factory/ warehouse in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal, went viral on TikTok after sharing an eyebrow-raising video.

Mzansi was amazed to see groovy coffin makers.

Source: TikTok

The employees appeared to be enjoying themselves as they crafted coffins for their clients.

Coffin factory goes viral on TikTok

A coffin factory in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal made waves online after a video was posted on their official TikTok page. The employees were having a great time as they crafted coffins for their clients.

The workers busted sweet moves to an Amapiano song while some chilled outside on chairs, enjoying the shade and a meal. Some employers were on duty and finished their assignments while their colleagues utilised their free time.

South Africans found the employees to be insensitive as they were groovy in front of the coffins. Some people pointed out that the workers don’t have to be sad as they don’t work at a mortuary.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Coffins being robbed in graveyard

South Africans have shared their concerns about people digging up coffins in graveyards. An article by Zoutnet shared that six coffins were dug up, stolen and dumped in an abandoned house.

Residents of Ravele in the Sinthumele area were horrified after discovering in early February:

“There were blood-stained tissues stuffed in them, and they were covered in soil. Others looked new. Two were children’s coffins, while the other four were adult-sized coffins.”

Mzansi reacts to groovy coffin makers

Social media users were stunned by jolly workers at a coffin factory:

SA was amazed by how coffin makers turned their factory into groove.

Source: TikTok

@kealebogakea2 commented:

“They’ll say, ‘Business is doing great,’ referring to our loss.”

@Nubia pointed out the possible reason for the jolly mood:

“When they receive a big order.”

@Perfect Sibusiso Ubisi was amazed by the now-viral post:

“This app is so random.”

@Njamba highlighted in the comments section:

“Your loss is their gain.”

@Theriso The1 explained to South Africans:

“Guys, this is not a mortuary; they make only caskets.”

@Breaking News🇿🇦 wondered:

“No respect for coffins?”

@Dark Zet🇿🇦asked:

“Respect for woods and linens?”

@Jacqueline_M was amazed by people who were offended by the jolly workers/

“So you guys expect them to be sad?”

@Alex was curious to know the strategy behind the business’ success:

“How do you pray for your business?”

